Scotland’s Amy Scott savours the spirit of Hyderabad as Miss World final approaches

Amy, who has been staying with 106 fellow contestants at the luxurious Trident Hotel in Hyderabad, is soaking up every moment of the international event, hosted in India’s vibrant Telangana state capital.

From visiting the famous Ramoji Film City, the largest film studio in the world, to taking part in the first ever Tomato Festival in India - Tomma Terra - Amy says the hospitality and warmth of the people have left a lasting impression.

“Hyderabad has truly welcomed us with open arms,” said Amy. “The people of Telangana are so kind and proud of their culture - and it’s easy to see why. It has so many fascinating places to see.”

Among the many highlights was a visit to a traditional craft village, where Amy tried pottery, basket weaving, and helped paint colourful traditional masks.

“I absolutely loved it,” she said. “I’m quite a craft person at heart, so being able to try traditional techniques with local artists was such a joy. We learned about the stories behind the designs, and the skill involved was incredible.”

Since arriving in India earlier this month, participants have visited schools, hospitals, temples and cultural landmarks across Telangana, as part of the official Miss World schedule. The international event, its 72nd, celebrates not only beauty but charity, culture and diplomacy - with contestants from every corner of the globe taking part.

“I’ve met women from so many different countries, each with a unique story to tell. Amy said, “Even with so many cultures represented, there’s a common thread: we all want to do something meaningful.”

As she prepares to take to the global stage this weekend for the grand final, broadcast in over 180 countries, Amy says she’s proud to represent both her hometown and her country.

“To think that a shy girl from Strathaven could be part of something this big, it’s surreal,” she added. “Whatever happens at the final, I’ll carry the memories of India and the kindness of its people with me forever.”

The Miss World 2025 Final takes place at HITEX Exhibition and Conference Centre on Saturday 31 May, and will screen live in the UK on the Miss World YouTube channel.

Follow Miss Scotland’s journey on Facebook and Instagram: @amylscott_ and official @missscotland.#missworld #72missworldintelangana #telanganaZaruAnna #beautywithapurpose

