On August 23, Colin and Anne Tremble—co-founders of The Linda Tremble Foundation and both in their seventies—are undertaking an extraordinary challenge to help raise £5000 for SupportED, a charity dedicated to eating disorder recovery.

In memory of their daughter, Linda, who tragically lost her battle with anorexia nervosa in 2011, they will zip across the River Clyde in Glasgow on a 1,245-foot adventure from a 100-foot-high crane beside the Riverside Museum.

Demonstrating that courage and compassion transcend age, every penny raised will directly benefit SupportED, which provides vital support to individuals on their journey to recovery.

Anne, the charity’s founder said: “I'm both nervous and excited as I take on this zip slide across the Clyde, driven by the memory of my beloved Linda, who fought so bravely against anorexia.

"This challenge is my way of honoring her strength and spirit, and I hope it sparks compassion and support for others battling eating disorders. Every step I take is a testament to her memory and I hope for brighter, healthier futures for those who need it most."

For further information, please contact Anne Tremble at 07568 173760.

Link to make a donation - SupportED: Scotland’s Big Zipslide 2025