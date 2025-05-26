Scotland’s National Chef Gary Maclean shares top 5 BBQ hacks

Firing up the barbecue this week? Gary Maclean, Scotland’s National Chef, has you covered!

It’s National BBQ Week and MasterChef champion and long-time Mary’s Meals supporter Gary has compiled his top five tips to make a stress-free family cookout.

Gary is backing the international school meals charity once more and encouraging people to donate to Mary's Meals during National BBQ Week (26 May – 1 June).

Mary Meals feeds more than 2.6 million children every school day in 16 countries across the world. By offering a daily meal in school, Mary’s Meals attracts children from the world’s poorest communities into the classroom where they can gain an education which can be their ladder out of poverty.

Gary says: “It costs only £19.15 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a school year, just 10p a meal, which is such incredible value! This National BBQ Week, you could ask family and friends for a small donation to come along to your barbecue, and if you use my five top tips, you’ll make your guests happy all while giving hope to hungry children.”

Marinate ahead

Marinate meat overnight to build flavour and tenderise. A mix of whisky, honey, cracked pepper and thyme works well with pork, chicken or game.

Bring to room temperature

Take meat or fish out of the fridge 30 minutes before cooking. It’ll cook more evenly and won’t stick to the grill as much.

Use two heat zones

Set your barbecue with a hot side for searing and a cooler side for finishing. It gives you more control and helps avoid flare-ups.

Add a bit of smoke

A handful of soaked oak chips or sprigs of rosemary on the coals adds great flavour. Dried heather works too, if you have it.

Rest before carving

Let meat rest under foil before serving. It keeps it juicy and gives you better texture.

Bonus Tips

Grilled Veg – Courgettes, mushrooms, and leeks grill beautifully. Season well and finish with a bit of crumbled crowdie.

Quick Grill Cleaner – Rub a hot grill with half an onion on a fork. It's simple and does the job.

– Rub a hot grill with half an onion on a fork. It’s simple and does the job. Sauce Late – If you’re using a sweet glaze or BBQ sauce, brush it on near the end to avoid burning.

– If you’re using a sweet glaze or BBQ sauce, brush it on near the end to avoid burning. Dessert on the Grill – Try halved peaches or apples in foil with brown sugar and a splash of whisky.

That’s not all though, Scotland’s national chef has also served up four delicious Scottish barbecue recipe ideas that are sure to impress.

Scottish twists on barbecue classics

Haggis-Stuffed Peppers

Fill peppers with traditional or veggie haggis and grill until charred and smoky.

Whisky-Glazed Venison Burgers

Swap beef for venison and brush with a whisky and honey glaze. Serve with pickled onions on a soft roll.

Aberdeen Angus Brisket with Irn-Bru Glaze

Slow-cook brisket with a smoky rub, then glaze with reduced Irn-Bru for a sweet finish.

Seaweed Butter Corn

Grill corn and brush with butter mixed with dried seaweed or samphire. Salty, savoury, and very moreish.

Dan McNally, Head of Grassroots at Mary’s Meals, says: “It costs just 10p to provide one school meal to a hungry child with Mary's Meals. With a £5 donation at your next barbecue, we can reach 50 children with a nutritious meal.

“If you purchase a cooking apron from our online shop ahead of hosting your own summer barbecue, your £15 donation will feed 150 children in school. With the sun out and with Gary’s top tips, there’s never been a better time to get grilling, all while supporting Mary’s Meals!”

By making a donation to Mary’s Meals, supporters can help children like 11-year-old Melanie from Madagascar enjoy a nutritious meal at school today and work towards a brighter tomorrow.

She says: “Thank you, Mary’s Meals. We are always full at school and that motivates us to work hard. I study because I want to achieve my goals and help my parents when I succeed.”

To find out more about Mary’s Meals, and to donate, please visit marysmeals.org.uk

During Mega Match May, your generosity will go three times as far – meaning you can feed even more hungry children with Mary’s Meals. Until 31 May, if you set up a regular gift to Mary’s Meals, your first three donations will be tripled by a generous donor. Visit marysmeals.org.uk/mega-match-may and start your monthly donation today.

