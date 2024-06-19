Scotland's oldest football team hope to inspire Steve Clarke's side with victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of care home residents are channelling their inner John McGinn and Kieran Tierney by taking to the football pitch and facing off against a rival team.

The residents from Govan’s Florence House will be kicking and dribbling their way to victory in a bid to inspire the home nation as the Scottish side prepares to meet Switzerland in the second nail biting game of the European Championships.

The group of residents are gathering this Wednesday at Toryglen Football Centre for their weekly walking football tournament and will be facing off against rival care homes from in and around Glasgow.

Football is known to transcend generations, inspiring a healthy lifestyle and encouraging camaraderie and team spirit. With Scotland still in the running to make it to the knockouts, the effects of the Euros can be felt around every corner, with fans of all ages rooting for a comeback.

Residents from Florence House with wellbeing enabler, Andrew Blake

Steven Kitson, aged 54, is a resident at Florence House and avid walking footballer said: “We are right behind the national team as they head in to the second game against Switzerland. We didn’t get off to the best start in our match against Germany, but I’m not losing faith and I think we can turn our fortunes around with this match.

“Scottish football is better now than it’s ever been and you can feel the passion for the game running through the country at the moment. We are bringing the enthusiasm of the Tartan Army with us as we take part in our weekly walking football tournament and you best believe, if I score today I'll be doing my best attempt at a knee slide across Toryglen to celebrate!”

Florence House, part of the Oakminster Healthcare portfolio of care homes, takes the group of residents to Toryglen every Wednesday as part of its commitment to providing stimulating experiences for its residents.

Andrew Blake, Wellbeing Enabler at Florence House said:“The enthusiasm that our residents have for all of the activities is infectious but - if it’s even possible - they are even more passionate about walking football now as football fever ripples through the country.

Care home residents taking part in walking football

“The residents love their Wednesday kick about at Toryglen, it’s a great opportunity for them to be active, meet other people and pursue hobbies that they’ve had their whole lives.

“Walking football is one of many activities we organise for the residents of Florence House. Our activities calendar is so varied; ranging from cookery classes, walking groups and crafting cafes to ballroom dancing, these are available for all of our residents to attend as part of their care at Florence House.

“We are committed to providing a personal approach to care at Florence House, and as part of that we form meaningful relationships with residents and their families and tailor their care and activities accordingly. We take account of hobbies, interests and life experience to make sure we offer a continuation of a stimulating and enjoyable life.”

The dementia walking football programme is delivered by Glasgow Life.

Care home residents taking part in walking football