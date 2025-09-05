Scotland’s professional basketball team calls for recommendations to make international players feel at home in East Kilbride

East Kilbride-based Caledonia Gladiators is sending its professional basketball players out into their new town ahead of the upcoming season, as they settle into their accommodation near their home arena at Playsport.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is calling for the local community to get involved and help the players feel at home and is looking for recommendations on the very best of East Kilbride and its surrounding areas.

Ahead of the first home game of the season on September 21, Scotland’s professional basketball club believes it important that the players get to know their local community, and it’s people, as they settle into their new home town for the 2025/26 season, which runs until May 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the team managers create itineraries for the players, they are looking for the top spots that the players should visit, including places to eat, fun things to do, the best view points, other sporting grounds to try out, businesses to visit and historical places of interest.

Caledonia Gladiators players pose with mascot Maximoose

The players will then head out with an itinerary, showcasing a day in their life as they make their way through the best that East Kilbride has on offer.

Local businesses who would like to be featured should get in touch with the club if they would like to welcome the professional players in for a visit.

The club’s fan-loved mascots, MaxiMoose and MiniMoose, will also be out and about in the local community over coming weeks making surprise visits ahead of the upcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The professional men’s and women’s players have now arrived at Playsport from across the world, travelling to East Kilbride from the likes of France, Sweden, Ireland, Canada and USA.

Caledonia Gladiators players visit Crossbasket Castle

With a pathway for young people from the age of 5, Caledonia Gladiators is committed to creating opportunities for home grown talent within Scotland and, as such, 41% of the players have arrived from towns and cities across Scotland.

Tony McDaid, CEO of Caledonia Gladiators, said: “We are extremely proud of our hometown of East Kilbride and the many incredible businesses that surround our arena in Playsport.

“It’s important to us that our players get to know their local community and that we are able to have regular engagement with them throughout the entire season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our players are coming from as far as Canada and USA and, from previous seasons, we know that players have thoroughly enjoyed their time getting embedded in East Kilbride, experiencing the best we have to offer and getting to know the local community.”

Anyone looking to make a recommendation for the Gladiators should get in touch via [email protected].

Caledonia Gladiators’ season commences on 21 September with their first home game at Playsport for the men against Newcastle Eagles. Early Bird discounts are still available for Season Tickets, with tickets for games available to purchase now: https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Fixtures?fanstoreType=Fixtures&clubId=210&isUpcoming=True