Scotmid raises £288,000 for Maggie's providing a lifeline for people affected by cancer

A year of community fundraising delivers vital support sessions across Glasgow

Scotmid and Maggie’s have announced that their year-long charity partnership has raised an incredible £288,000 to support people with cancer and their family and friends. This outstanding achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and generosity of everyone involved.

Over the past 12 months, Scotmid colleagues, members and customers across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England have joined forces to raise funds for Maggie’s, which provides free practical, emotional and psychological support to anyone affected by cancer.

The funds raised will help Maggie’s deliver support sessions at its centres in Glasgow, offering a vital lifeline to individuals navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

Colleagues from across the Scotmid family – including Scotmid Funerals and Semichem – embraced the cause wholeheartedly, taking part in a wide range of fundraising activities, from a daring Jailbreak Challenge to a sponsored abseil down The Kelpies.

Alongside fundraising, the partnership placed a strong focus on raising awareness of the exceptional work Maggie’s does for individuals and their families. Throughout the year, Maggie’s ‘Support Squad’ volunteers visited Scotmid and Semichem stores to speak directly with customers, while Maggie’s-branded merchandise – including limited-edition pin badges and air fresheners – helped keep the cause front of mind.

Dame Laura Lee, Chief Executive at Maggie’s said: “This partnership has helped us reach more people than ever before. The support we have received from Scotmid has been incredible, from the creativity of fundraising challenges to the warmth of staff, members and customers who welcomed our teams into stores. The money raised has, and will, make a real and lasting difference.”

Karen Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Scotmid, said: “It’s been an honour to work with Maggie’s this year. I am grateful for the dedication of our colleagues, members, and customers in supporting their work. Thank you to all who contributed to this fundraising total and successful partnership.”

Scotmid has now raised over £1.53 million across its last five charity partnerships, cementing its reputation as one of the UK’s leading retail fundraisers.