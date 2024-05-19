Scots BAFTA and Emmy Award Winner Doug Allan on The Health Lottery Podcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Health Lottery’s 'Paying it Forward' podcast, hosted by Scots born radio and TV personality, Danni Menzies explores the essence of big and small wins in life and the importance of giving back. Her first guest is Fife-born filmmaker and photographer Doug Allan, whose awards include 8 Emmys and 5 BAFTAs over his long and distinguished career.

With a remarkable £130 million contributed to health and wellness initiatives throughout communities in Great Britain, The Health Lottery has long recognised the transformative power of paying it forward. Now, through the 'Paying it Forward Podcast,' audiences are invited to listen to snack-sized episodes featuring tales of kindness, resilience, and generosity.

Fife-born filmmaker, photographer Doug Allan has worked extensively on wildlife and nature programmes for the BBC and National Geographic. He was a research diver and biologist in the Antarctic when a chance meeting with David Attenborough changed his life. He moved from science to cameras. “Up close and personal with killer whales, penguins, or polar bears is truly thrilling!” according to Doug. Sir David Attenborough said: “Wildlife cameramen don’t come much more special than Doug”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each 15-minute episode of The Health Lottery’s ‘Paying it Forward’ podcast promises intimate dialogues with guests from diverse realms, spanning film, TV, music, sports, philanthropy, and literature. From surmounting challenges to attaining wellness milestones, from earning prestigious accolades to spreading acts of kindness, the podcast highlights the tapestry of human experiences through the prism of paying it forward.

National World

In addition to Allan, the roster boasts personalities such as biohacker and Willpowders founder Davinia Taylor, TV vet Dr. Scott Miller from This Morning, and former Brookside actress Nicola Stephenson who is soon to be joining the cast of Emmerdale.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Danni Menzies remarked, "I'm thrilled to be on this podcasting journey with The Health Lottery and am super excited to be sharing uplifting and entertaining tales of kindness, resilience, and achievements from individuals across all walks of life!"

Carly Troullis, Marketing Manager for The Health Lottery, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We're delighted to introduce the 'Paying it Forward Podcast' as a platform for showcasing stories of triumph, generosity, and community solidarity. We hope this podcast will inspire listeners to embrace the joy of giving back and celebrating all of life’s little wins”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad