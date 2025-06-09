Scots from these two cities could be earning big bucks from their driveways

In the last three months, there has been a 23 per cent rise in the number of people searching for “driveways rentals”. This rise may be due to several factors, including the rising cost of private car parks and a limited number of parking spaces in busy city centres during the summer period. However, for UK residents with unused parking spaces, there’s an opportunity to earn an average of £3,887 per year and in popular cities like London, driveway rentals can generate up to £4,827 annually.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To discover which areas of the country, have the best earning potential for driveway rentals, the team at Leasing Options analysed parking prices for postcodes across the UK, to reveal those which have the biggest earning potential, and its great news for those living in Southwest London (SW7) where residents can earn on average £63.00 per day.

City Daily Earning Potential Yearly Earning Potential London 13.23 4827.45 Brighton 11.13 4060.63 Cardiff 10.78 3935.16 Edinburgh 10.73 3916.15 Glasgow 10.52 3839.26 Liverpool 10.44 3810.47 Leeds 10.41 3800.56 Croydon 10.38 3786.88 Manchester 9.62 3511.44 Southampton 9.29 3391.46

Londoners could earn £4827 a year renting their driveways

Tell us your news

London takes the crown as the most profitable city for earning potentials, with postcodes in SW7 and W8 earning on average £63 a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Postcode Median Weekday Price Median Weekend Price Daily Earning Potential % of Daily min wage South West London SW7 63.00 63.00 63.00 68.80 West London W8 59.50 63.00 61.25 66.89 South West London SW5 43.00 47.00 45.00 49.14 West London W1H 35.00 35.00 35.00 38.22 West London W1G 32.00 32.00 32.00 34.94 North West London NW8 17.00 42.00 29.50 32.21 South West London SW10 28.00 28.50 28.25 30.85 South East London SE1 28.00 28.00 28.00 30.58 West London W11 26.00 26.00 26.00 28.39 South West London SW1V 25.00 25.00 25.00 27.30 North London N17 26.50 18.00 22.25 24.30

SW7 and W8 are two of London’s most prestigious and in-demand postcodes, known for their affluent residents, landmarks and prime locations. SW7 is home to iconic attractions like the Natural History Museum. Just to the west, W8 covers Kensington, an equally affluent and sought-after neighbourhood, it boasts luxury boutiques along Kensington High Street, with good proximity to Kensington Palace and Gardens. Notably, all the top ten ranking postcodes for profitability are in London, making it the most lucrative place for owning a driveway.

Brighton comes in at a strong second

The vibrant seaside city of Brighton came second, with tourists flocking to the city over the summer season for its famous pebbled beach, Victorian Pier, and lively bohemian charm. Homeowners with a BN1 postcode can expect to earn £11.13 a day, around £4060 over the course of a year! Annual events such as Brighton Pride and the Brighton Marathon can see an increase in prices, although overall, prices are consistent throughout the year.

Cardiff ranks as third

The Welsh capital of Cardiff ranks third overall, with historic landmarks such as Cardiff Castle, and modern attractions like the Wales Millennium Centre, drawing in visitors. Outside the city centre is the home of rugby, with Cardiff’s home base being the Cardiff Arms Stadium, seeing many sports fans searching for parking spaces around the city. Homeowners in around CF3 can expect to earn around £10.78 a day, which comes to around £3935 a year.

Edinburgh secures the fourth spot

Ranking third is the Scottish city of Edinburgh, which is home to world-renowned festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival, attracting visitors globally. For those looking to rent out their driveway, they can expect to earn around £10.73 a day, or roughly £3916 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the data Mike Thompson Chief Executive Officer at Leasing Options "With demand for event parking soaring across the UK, it's clear that homeowners have a real opportunity to turn their unused driveways into a valuable source of extra income. Our data shows that many of the UK’s largest and most popular cities are demonstrating a unique way to make money and solve local parking problems.”