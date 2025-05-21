Scotstoun Stadium to get athletics track for Commonwealth Games

Scotstoun Stadium will receive significant investment from the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company ahead of next summer’s Commonwealth Games, starting with the installation of a world-class athletics track.

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games takes place from 23 July to 2 August next year and will feature a packed 10 sport programme, across four of Glasgow’s iconic sporting venues, with over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories of the Commonwealth set to compete.

Scotstoun Stadium was identified as the ideal venue to host Athletics in the city based on its existing infrastructure and the minimal venue readiness work and overlay required to deliver a world-class Athletics competition.

The first phase of work, which includes the installation of the track, is set to start on 16 June 2025 and will run until 5 September 2025. The West and East temporary stands will be removed to allow access to the track and reinstated for the start of the Glasgow Warriors competitive season in September 2025.

As part of the legacy of Glasgow 2026, the track will be gifted to Glasgow giving people in the city access to another world-class sports facility.

Glasgow 2026 Chief Executive Phil Batty OBE said, “Scotstoun Stadium is set to be a real focal point for Glasgow 2026 and we’re absolutely thrilled to announce that work on the brand-new Athletics track will start next month in preparation for the Games next summer.

"There will be an electric atmosphere at Scotstoun Stadium, given the calibre and scale of the athletics competition taking place there. The return of the Commonwealth Mile will be one of the must-see moments of the Games. Our investment will not only provide world-class facilities for the Commonwealth's leading athletes, but it will also create a local legacy, strengthening opportunities for grassroots Athletics post-Games. We can't wait to see Scotstoun Stadium come alive in July 2026 and the brilliant sporting moments that will take place in this incredible venue.”

Chair of Glasgow Life, Bailie Annette Christie said: “The new track being installed at Scotstoun Stadium represents a significant and welcome investment in Glasgow by the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company ahead of the Games next year. The new track will mean athletes of all ages across Glasgow can train and compete like the best athletics stars in the world and will be a legacy for the city for years to come.”

Athletics and Para Athletics will be held at Scotstoun Stadium during the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games next year.

Scottish Athletics Chief Executive, Colin Hutchinson said “The installation of the new track at Scotstoun Stadium marks a significant milestone in the preparation for Glasgow 2026 and we are extremely grateful for the investment being made.

“Excitement is building towards the Games with the qualifying window open and athletes sights set on representing Team Scotland at the Stadium. Athletics has a rich history at Scotstoun Stadium and whilst the new track will be a centrepiece of the Games, most importantly it will provide a new state-of-the-art track for local clubs and athletes to benefit from for years to come.”

To find out more about Glasgow 2026 and to sign-up to our newsletter visit www.glasgow2026.com