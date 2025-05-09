Scottish actors reveal programme of events for Glasgow Telly Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of the first ever Glasgow Telly Festival have released tickets and announced the full programme of activities for the weekend-long event to be held later this month.

The inaugural Glasgow Telly Festival is the brainchild of Scottish author, producer and screenwriter Claire Duffy, who plans to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s TV talent while also driving change to help save the crisis-hit Scottish TV industry.

The full programme of events was launched this week at Glasgow’s VOCO Grand Central Hotel which was the birthplace of television, with the first ever TV broadcast taking place from the venue back in 1927. Actors Colin McCredie, Sanjeev Kohli and John Scougall - who will be performing during the festival - attended the launch event.

A host of other Scottish TV talent are getting involved in festival activities and events, including Taggart’s Blythe Duff, Scots Squad stars Jordan Young, Karen Barke and Chris Forbes, along with celebrated actor Siobhan Redmond.

Other festival supporters include Scottish TV stalwarts including actors Brian Cox, Dawn Steele, Joe McFadden and Shauna Macdonald, along with presenter Carol Smillie and Still Game and Chewin’ The Fat Director Michael Hines.

A series of events will be held across the city from 29 May to 1 June, putting Glasgow’s talented writers, producers, directors and actors centre stage. The festival will also put the Glasgow public - which is well known in the entertainment world for its direct feedback - at the heart of spotting potential TV hits through an innovative audience feedback app, something that Claire believes is central to the future of the country’s struggling TV industry.

Planned events include…..

-29 May - 1 June - Throughout the festival, there will be a guerilla-style campaign of 1-minute pilot videos - showcasing the work of both Scotland’s well-known and undiscovered TV talent - which will be shown in pubs and other venues across the city.

-Thursday 29 May - Glasgow Telly Legends Pick of the Pilots Event - 7.30-9pm - Maison by Glaschu: The festival opens with a panel discussion from stars and creators of some of the most iconic Glasgow series discussing the "One Minute Pilots" that caught their eye, their careers and the future of Scottish TV. Enjoy a welcome drink on us to kick the festival off with a bang!

Sunday 1 June - TV Pilot Open Mic Night - 2-4pm BAAD: Watch scenes from potential new TV dramas performed live by some of Scotland's most fantastic actors and vote for your favourites! Hosted by Carol Smillie.

Festival founder and organiser Claire Duffy said: “It’s so exciting to be at this stage of festival prep. Not many people realise that TV was actually invented in Glasgow almost 100 years ago - with the first ever television broadcast taking place from the Grand Central Hotel in 1927.

“It was incredibly meaningful to launch our programme of events at the same venue and, while we may have lost our way in the Scottish TV industry in recent years, it’s so inspiring to be at the start of what I truly feel will be a resurgence for Scottish TV talent. The Glasgow Telly Festival will be the catalyst to a new way of doing things to help bring back hope, creativity, risk-taking and opportunity into the TV industry again, and we can’t wait to share our talented creatives with Glasgow audiences.”

Details of the festival events, and how to book tickets, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/serwsjeh