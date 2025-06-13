Scottish biofilm prevention leader announces groundbreaking partnership with global textile chemical innovator

Matthias Foessel, Co-founder and CEO of Beyond Surface Technologies

Award-winning Scottish biotechnology company Remora has achieved a major commercial breakthrough, signing a long-term licensing agreement with Swiss textile chemical innovator Beyond Surface Technologies (BST) to take its revolutionary biofilm prevention technology to global markets.

The deal marks a significant milestone for the Scottish biotechnology sector. BST, a leader in sustainable textile chemistry, will incorporate the patented Remora® technology into its green formulations, targeting high-performance apparel, outdoor garments and technical fabrics used worldwide.

Biofilms, invisible layers of microorganisms that stick to fabrics, are a major challenge in textiles, especially performance clothing, causing persistent odours, stains and material breakdown, as well as potential skin irritation and hygiene issues.

Remora has developed a breakthrough molecule inspired by red seaweed’s natural defence systems. Unlike conventional chemical treatments, the Remora® technology prevents biofilm formation at source, without using toxic antimicrobials – offering a safer, more sustainable alternative.

The collaboration with BST showcases how Scottish innovation is driving global sustainability, with the potential to transform the textile industry and extend product lifespans. The technology can be used flexibly across various stages of textile production, opening significant new commercial avenues for Remora and shining a spotlight on Scotland as a hub of green biotech excellence.

Dr Yvonne Davies, Chief Commercial Officer at Remora, said: “This partnership with BST is a transformational step for Remora and a breakthrough moment for the textile industry. Our Remora® technology offers a sustainable, scientifically proven alternative to toxic biocidal treatments and will help brands tackle persistent odour, staining and material degradation caused by biofilms.

“Through BST’s extensive global supply chain relationships and deep expertise in green chemistry, we now have a clear route to market with some of the biggest names in fashion, performance wear and technical textiles. This collaboration doesn’t just scale our technology, it unlocks its full potential to support a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future for textiles.”

Matthias Foessel, Co-founder and CEO of Beyond Surface Technologies, said: “We are excited to bring this remarkable marine-inspired technology for biofilm prevention to the textile industry. It offers a unique way to keep fabrics and garments cleaner and fresher for longer.

“We’re very pleased to have signed this collaboration with Remora, based on a Unilever patent portfolio. This partnership marks another important milestone in our mission to advance chemistry with reduced environmental impact - without compromising on performance.”

Originally developed through a decade-long R&D collaboration with Unilever and leading UK universities, Remora’s technology now has a direct route into commercial textile markets via BST’s formulation expertise and global customer network – which includes many of the world’s best-known fashion and sportswear brands.

Dr Richard Hammond, Chief Executive at Remora, added: “Biofilms are a global issue, responsible for over 80% of bacterial infections and costing the economy more than $4 trillion annually. In textiles, they compromise hygiene, comfort and product quality. Remora provides a clean, science-based solution to this challenge. Through our partnership with BST, we can now bring it to manufacturers and brands around the world.”