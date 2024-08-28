Scottish Charity to Host Fundraising Ball in One of Scotland's Most Historic Venues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, 16 November 2024, Sense Scotland – a Scottish charity and social care provider - will host their second annual ‘A Night at the Museum’ ball, which will take place at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

The masquerade ball, which follows the charity’s successful Ladies’ Lunch in June and their first-ever ball in November 2023, will commence with a drinks reception, followed by a sumptuous three-course dinner, a number of guest speakers and captivating Broadway-style entertainment. Fundraising activities on the night will help to raise money for the people supported by Sense Scotland, who have complex sensory disabilities and communication support needs.

Taking on hosting duties this year is renowned TV and radio presenter Greg Summers, ensuring a seamless and entertaining evening for all. Greg will be joined by a number of incredible performers, including Sense Scotland regular Edward Reid (Britain’s Got Talent), providing outstanding vocals and charming banter; renowned Broadway singer Sarah Galbraith (The Phantom of the Opera); and The Vintage Explosion, an incredible band who burst on to the scene in 2022 when a video of them performing Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ went viral on TikTok and Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests have the option to select from Platinum, Gold or Silver tables, each offering a different level of indulgence, with more info to be found on Sense Scotland’s website.

Graphic advertising Sense Scotland's 'A Night at the Museum' ball.

Treat clients and colleagues to an unforgettable night this winter by booking tickets at the link above, or get in touch with the organisation’s Fundraising team at [email protected] or on 0300 330 9292.