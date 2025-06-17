Scottish Citylink adds thousands of extra coach seats each week between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen

Coach operator Scottish Citylink has revealed a huge capacity upgrade on its routes between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, adding thousands of seats each week.

The company’s summer timetable, which was introduced last month, has seen the introduction of over 4000 extra seats on routes to and from Aberdeen.

The extra capacity has been delivered through the introduction of enhanced frequency and bigger vehicles.

In particular the M9 route between Glasgow and Aberdeen - also serving Dundee and Perth Broxden - now operates every 30 minutes during the daytime, every day of the week.

And the M92 service between Aberdeen and Edinburgh is benefiting from additional weekend journeys operating Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to provide a half-hourly frequency.

The two routes combined deliver up to a 15-minute frequency between Aberdeen and Dundee on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.

Scottish Citylink Managing Director Simone Walsh said: “These are key routes on our network, carrying thousands of customers each week. We’re delighted to be able to introduce even more seats, and more services to the routes between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Glasgow to make it even easier for people to stay connected this summer.

“It’s another great way to celebrate our 40th birthday year - by doing what we do best which is delivering great value, reliable and high quality coach services across Scotland and we very much hope people enjoy their summer travels with us.”

Scottish Citylink is this year celebrating 40 years in business, with a host of events planned throughout 2025.

The coach operator also recently added 200 new TransMach contactless ticket machines to its fleet, which accept contactless payments along with ITSO smartcards and QR codes generated by travel apps and booking systems.

Tickets for all Citylink services can be booked at www.citylink.co.uk