Scottish dental group helps Glasgow festival-goers fight bad breath this Summer

As tens of thousands gear up for the mud, music and mayhem of Glastonbury Festival, Clyde Munro Dental Group is urging festival goers not to forget about their dental health.

With hygiene routines often sacrificed, Head of Clinical, Charlie Evans says even just a few days of ditching the toothbrush can lead to unhealthy changes in your mouth.

“Let’s be honest, skipping brushing for a few days isn’t going to ruin your teeth irreversibly – but it’s not exactly festival chic either,” says Charlie. “You’ll get plaque and bacteria building up, your teeth will quickly start to feel soft and furry, early gum disease can develop and your breath won’t win over many new friends”.

Charlie warns that acidic drinks like beer, prosecco and energy drinks soften enamel and coupled with the sugars in these drinks, make your teeth more vulnerable to decay– especially if you crash into your tent without brushing. To help festival-goers, prepare, Clyde Munro has passed on some festival-friendly dental hacks:

Charlie Evans, Head of Clinical at Clyde Munro

Pack smart: A travel-size mouthwash, toothbrush and toothpaste take up next to no space.

Chew gum: Sugar-free gum boosts saliva production – nature’s mouthwash.

Hydrate regularly: Still water or milk helps neutralise acids (bonus: it soothes hangovers too).

Brush before bed: “At night, your saliva flow dips, which means less natural protection against acids. Brushing before you sleep is the most crucial clean of the day.”

Don’t rinse with mouthwash or water straight after brushing as you’ll wash away the higher levels of protective fluoride in the toothpaste. Leave a coating of toothpaste on your teeth.

Use mouthwash in the middle of the day for another fluoride boost.

Quickly get back to your normal dental hygiene routines.

“Just clean the teeth you want to keep - it’s that simple.” Charlie adds.