Scottish drink drive prosecutions up by a third

The number of Scottish motorists taken to court for ‘driving under the influence’ (DUI) has increased by a third.

Figures released today show that 4,846 drivers were proceeded against in 2022/2023 – compared with 3,680 the previous year. An increase of 32%.

A total of 4,619 were convicted in Scotland’s courts – a conviction rate of 95%.

The latest DUI stats are published as Police Scotland carries out its annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

Glasgow is Scotland's drink drive hotspot

“It’s disappointing to note that prosecutions are also 12% higher than a decade ago, despite increased awareness of the dangers of drink driving,” comments Hunter Abbott, MD of personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense.

“Although of course the legal limit in Scotland was lowered ten years ago this month, which makes it more likely that drivers who’ve had a drink will be in breach of the law.

“Research shows that, even at the reduced Scottish limit, you are five times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than when sober”.

The increase in prosecutions reflects the rise in casualties on Scottish roads. The number of deaths caused by drink drivers trebled to 30 in 2022, compared with 10 fatalities in 2021.

Overall casualties were also up by nearly 50%, with 310 people injured compared with 210 the previous year.

A study earlier this month by AlcoSense revealed that four in ten Scottish motorists admitted to consuming more alcohol whilst in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Worryingly, 15% say their drinking habits have remained at the same level since,” adds Hunter Abbott.

“So it seems that a stubborn hard core may account for the increase in accidents and convictions”.