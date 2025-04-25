Scottish Mountain Rescue - Meet our supporters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

My name is Shahid Choudhary, from Glasgow, a proud member of the Scottish Pakistani community originally from Mian Channu, a small town in Pakistan. Until 2016, I had never climbed a mountain or participated in outdoor activities. However, I had always admired the beauty of hills and mountains whenever I passed by them on nearby roads.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all began in early 2016 when a friend from small charity group suggested a charity hike. He described it as a simple walk, so we readily agreed. We soon discovered that the hike was to Mount Toubkal, a 4,167-meter peak in southwestern Morocco, which was far from an easy task. To prepare, our team decided to practice by climbing a few Scottish hills. I tackled 3–4 Munros, which marked the start of my hiking journey.

During the Mount Toubkal hike, I suffered a severe sunstroke near the summit and became quite unwell. Yet, I managed to complete the challenge. This experience left me questioning whether outdoor adventures were truly for me. Instead of giving up, I decided to give hiking another try, and soon, I found myself falling in love with nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What truly sparked my passion was the sense of peace I experienced while hiking, especially during solo trips. Being surrounded by breathtaking scenery left me worry-free, far removed from daily stresses and tensions.

Shahid flies the hiking flag for Scotland

As I completed more hikes—over 50 at one point—I began sharing my adventures on social media. People from my community started reaching out, inspired by my journey, and asked to join me. Initially, I organized small group hikes with friends, but interest grew rapidly, particularly within the Scottish Pakistani community.

A few friends and I decided to formalize our efforts and created a group called “Step-Up Scotland”. The idea was to introduce more people, especially those from our ethnic community, to the outdoors as a way to give back. Over time, we guided more than 2,500 individuals on lowland treks. This initiative continued until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt in late 2019.

After restrictions eased, I resumed solo hiking. Later, a few seasoned hikers from my community joined me, and my outdoor adventures continued. I hadn’t initially planned to pursue all 282 Munros, but after reaching the halfway point, I began to take it seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several friends joined me on and off during this journey, but two—Asrar Ahmad and Ifty Ahmed—shared my determination to complete the Munros. The thought of becoming the first person from the South Asian and Scottish Pakistani communities to achieve this goal motivated me. My friends believed I could become a role model, inspiring future generations from our community to embrace outdoor activities.

Shahid Choudhary has bagged 282 Munros.

Despite challenges like the pandemic, work commitments, and unpredictable Scottish weather, I persisted. On May 26, 2024, I completed all 282 Munros. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my parents, family, and friends.

To enhance my outdoor knowledge, I undertook various training programs, including Lowland Leader, Hill and Moorland Leader, Mountain Leader, Camping Leader, and First Aid certifications. These skills also enabled me to better guide and support others in their hiking journeys.

As a gesture of gratitude to nature, I regularly visit local hills to do litter-picking clean-ups, giving back to the “happy place” that has given me so much.

Unforgettable Moments and Challenges

Every adventure is unique, but a few moments stand out:

Witnessing the wilderness of Knoydart and the reflections on Loch Hourn.

Experiencing winter wonderlands on Sgùrr Èilde Mòr and stunning sunrises over Glen Coe.

Facing extreme challenges, such as frostbite from -22°C on Ben Dorain and chest-deep water from falling into a snow-covered burn.

Dealing with sleep deprivation during a 24-hour trip to the northern Munros, Ben Hope and Ben Klibreck.

Surviving encounters with midges in Glen Etive and thunderstorms on summits.

Each hike taught me new skills and resilience, reinforcing the profound mental, emotional, and physical benefits of outdoor activities.

Why Fundraise for Scottish Mountain Rescue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor enthusiasts like me understand the risks involved in mountain adventures. The Scottish Mountain Rescue volunteers provide lifesaving assistance in critical situations, often risking their own lives to save others. Their professionalism, dedication, and teamwork have always inspired me.

Through my fundraising efforts, I aim to contribute to this incredible organisation and support their invaluable work. Taking the first step toward any goal is the hardest, but I believe together, we can make a difference.

A Message to All

In today’s fast-paced world, I encourage everyone to find time for outdoor exploration. Nature offers unparalleled benefits for mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Whether to motivate yourself, combat depression, or simply enjoy the beauty around you, stepping outdoors can be transformative.

One golden rule to remember: “Take only memories, leave only footprints.” Let’s preserve our outdoors, respect the environment, and ensure its beauty for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shahid will be walking the Mighty Stride of the Glasgow Kilt Walk – some 23 miles – on the 26th of April 2025. Scottish Mountain Rescue and the 26 Teams we represent across Scotland are very grateful to Shahid for his inspired outdoor work within the Pakistani Community of Scotland, and for powering our rescue teams with his fantastic fundraising!

Thank you Shahid, for being part of our lifesaving team.

If you would like to support Shahid’s fundraiser, donations can be made via his Just Giving page.