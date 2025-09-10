Scottish Parliament recognition for community centred church

A Scottish church has been recognised for its "inspirational" work in enriching community wellbeing and encouraging people to be environmentally conscious.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton of Campsie Parish Church has been commended in the Scottish Parliament for delivering a range of mission outreach projects aimed at tackling climate change and supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Rona Mackay, MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden, said the congregation is dedicated to serving the local community and is a "wonderful example for other churches, charities and community groups".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She lodged a motion of congratulations at Holyrood that has been backed by cross-party MSPs in a show of appreciation for the congregation and the "inspirational" leadership team.

L-R, Naomi Nager, Rev Phyllis Wilson, Rowan Gallagher, Rev Julie Moody, Andrew McRae, Rona Mackay MSP, Ann Pert (holding Paddington), Beth Glennie, Dr Gareth Wilson, Joy Glennie, Amy Corner and Dr Kat Jones.

Rev Julie Moody, minister of Milton of Campsie Parish Church, said the congregation is delighted that their work, following the teachings and examples of Jesus Christ to express love and practical care for people, has been recognised.

She said mission outreach is underpinned by the Church of Scotland's "Five Marks of Mission" which includes a commitment to proclaim the Good News of the Kingdom, respond to human need by loving service and safeguard the integrity of creation and sustain and renew the life of the earth.

Milton of Campsie Parish Church's motto is "All for Jesus" and works to "bring Christ's teaching alive in our world today".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parliament motion recognises the "dedication" of the congregation's Treasure Team who "give freely of their time, energy and enthusiasm" to encourage good stewardship of the planet.

Community litter picking - L-R (back) Kateryna Prokhyra, Rowan Gallagher, Caitlyn Philpot, Maksym Prokhyra, Oscar McKechnie, Josiah Moody and Gacie Young (Front) Olena Prokhyra, Naomi Nager and Niall Young.

It notes the "wide range of activities that the church runs for the community from its reconfigured and upgraded hall and new build sanctuary, believes that this enables optimal use of the church's modern building with its air source heat pump, triple glazing, industry-leading insulation and other climate-friendly features".

The motion "marvels at the church garden, which includes apple trees and a wildflower area, supporting young people to get involved in enjoying nature and learning about the benefits of encouraging pollination and eco-systems and applauds the efforts of the church in recycling, reusing and also finding new homes for preloved furniture, clothing, baby items and food that might otherwise be disposed of."

It highlights the success of the recent annual uniform recycling project and is grateful for the support of families in donating gently worn items, endorses the fact that the ethos of reducing paper use for church communications wherever possible, while raising awareness of eco matters and sharing eco-tips with every local resident through the quarterly magazine, The Messenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion notes the Eco Congregation" hosts a coffee morning on Tuesdays that "provides a welcoming space for anyone to chat, work or simply catch up with friends in an informal, warm space".

Artwork showing the crucified Christ as a refugee, is church’s community art project, designed by Jenni Wilson.

It welcomes the "continued vision and hard work of all at Milton of Campsie Parish Church in making it an accessible, friendly place at the heart of the community".

The motion encourages the ethos of being "informed and engaging at national and international levels to influence policy and deliver the systemic changes that it believes are needed to deal with the climate crisis".

It also recognises the "powerful impact that churches can have on community wellbeing while enabling engagement in tackling environmental issues, and sends its warmest wishes to the members of the congregation and everyone who is supported by their love for the community and precious environment".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Moody said the uniform recycling project is part of what the Treasure Team organise in partnership with Craighead Primary School.

She explained: "During the fortnight of GoMAD mission at Milton of Campsie Parish Church in August, we were delighted to welcome Rona Mackay MSP.

"Rona had come to meet with some of our Treasure Team who encourage and mobilise the congregation to be good stewards of God's creation.

"She heard about lots of work that goes on throughout the year but our pre-loved uniform project and the litter pick are very much part of the GoMAD event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The congregation knows that the way we can be ‘Good News' to our local community through these very practical initiatives."

Mrs Moody said the artwork, showing the crucified Christ as a refugee, was the church's community art project, designed by Jenni Wilson.

"Many people contributed to the final thing, it encapsulated the overall theme of the GoMAD fortnight where the Paddington-based Marmalada Holiday Club and other events each day encouraged people to consider the plight of refugees," she added.

Ms Mackay lodged the motion in the Scottish Parliament after her visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a privilege to be able to spend time with the inspirational team at Milton of Campsie Parish Church," she said.

"Initiatives to tackle climate change are woven through every part of their church and community outreach, which is a wonderful example for other churches, charities and community groups.

"This deserves to be celebrated and commended.

"I was also delighted that my visit coincided with their busy children's holiday club, full of colour, excitement and fun.

"This is a congregation that is dedicated to serving their community, and I can see why so many local people are attracted by its warmth, care and impact in the constituency and beyond."