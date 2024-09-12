Screwfix top tradesperson crown within reach of Glasgow bathroom installer

Robert McAllen from Glasgow named as a national finalist in Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Robert will now battle it out with nine others looking to take home the coveted title and a £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle.

A bathroom installer from Glasgow is going for gold, after making it to the final 10 of the 2024 Screwfix Top Tradesperson award.

Now Robert, 29, will go head-to-head with nine other finalists from across the UK and Ireland

Beating off fierce competition from more than 1,000 applications, Robert, impressed the judges during the semi-final interviews with his sheer passion for the trade, dedication, and commitment to going above and beyond for his customers.

Robert McAllen from Glasgow.

Robert owns RMCA Bathrooms, offering high quality bathroom restorations. The company has its own showroom and recently Robert opened a training academy for individuals wanting to learn trade skills.

Through the academy, Robert helps them realise their potential and provides them with a foundation to complete quality work. Robert believes that the stigma around a career in the trade needs to be broken down, and that this starts with schools.

Having earned his place in the final, Robert will be hoping to take home the coveted title, along with an ultimate trade bundle of tech, tools and training worth £20,0000/€20,000. The winner will also join the likes of Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter who was awarded the accolade in 2023, in the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame.

Marking the 15th year of the award, the final of this year’s Screwfix Top Tradesperson will take place at Screwfix LIVE on Friday, September 27, where a panel of industry experts will put Robert and the other finalists through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and reigning champion, Astrid Arnold.

Reflecting on his success so far, Robert comments: “I’m over the moon to have made it to the final of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. This award is not just about winning; it's about celebrating the hard work and dedication that goes into our trade. I’m proud to represent Glasgow and all bathroom installers out there and look forward to the final stage of the competition and meeting the other finalists.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are an invaluable asset not just to the economy, but also the local communities in which they work. So much hard work goes on behind the scenes that most people often don’t get to see, which is why we created Screwfix Top Tradesperson, to give them the recognition they deserve.

“Our 10 finalists have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their trade, and we’d like to wish them the very best of luck for the final. Although I, and the other judges, have got a tough job ahead of us, we can’t wait to see what each contestant will bring to the table.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt