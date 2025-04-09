Searches for gyms surge in Scotland with Glasgow leading the charge
Experts at SJL, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year rise in average monthly searches for ‘gyms’ across the United Kingdom.
In Scotland, Glasgow topped the list with a 175% year-on-year rise. Edinburgh and Stirling both placed second at 84%, followed by Aberdeen with a 60% surge.
Perth ranked fourth with a 52% increase, both Dundee and Inverness ranked fifth with still a considerable rise of 50% respectively.
|Location
|Percentage Increase
|Glasgow
|175%
|Edinburgh
|84%
|Stirling
|84%
|Aberdeen
|60%
|Perth
|52%
|Dundee
|50%
|Inverness
|50%
Looking at the United Kingdom rankings, Scotland placed second with an 82% surge. England topped the list with an 83% increase, and Wales placed third at 50%. Northern Ireland ranked fourth with a 23% rise.
|Country
|Percentage Increase
|England
|83%
|Scotland
|82%
|Wales
|50%
|Northern Ireland
|23%
The surges across the United Kingdom may align with data from the UK Fitness Report 2024/25 by PureGym, which found that 76% of Britons say they aspire to be fit and healthy, while 65% feel they do not prioritise their health as much as they should.
Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL said:
"The surge in gym-related searches suggests a shift in attitudes towards health and fitness, with Glasgow leading the way in Scotland. As more people aspire to adopt healthier lifestyles, the demand for gyms, personal training, and fitness-related services continues to grow.
“This trend aligns with broader market insights showing a booming personal training industry and a population eager to prioritise well-being. The data highlights not just a temporary spike but a sustained cultural movement towards fitness-focused living."