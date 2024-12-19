Sephra Europe supports two Scottish autism charities

Sephra Europe, the Kirkcaldy based business which is a leading global name in the dessert equipment and ingredient industry, has announced that it’s donated £10k to two different Scottish Autism charities.

Also known for its subsidiary popcorn business, Sephra Popcorn, which has become the U.K.'s number one tub popcorn brand, Sephra Europe has gifted £5k to Autism Rocks Fife, together with £5k to Perth Autism Support.

Based in Buckhaven in Fife, Autism Rocks Fife is a not for profit charitable organisation which offers support, advice and services to over 3200 autistic children and adults throughout Fife. Run by a group of dedicated volunteers, the award winning charity, which offers, amongst other services, its own youth group and special sensory sessions every Saturday, is a lifeline for parents of autistic children struggling to access help and gain more understanding of the condition. Its eventual aim is to establish its own dedicated Autism Centre in Fife, which will promote and provide understanding, acceptance, inclusion, and education of children and adults with autism, their families, the wider community, and the health professionals caring for them.

Commenting on the donation, Liza Quin, Founder and Manager of Autism Rocks Fife, said: “This donation is an absolute God send for Autism Rocks Fife. It will allow us to continue the vital services that we provide to over 3500 autistic families from all over Fife. We are a not for profit, completely voluntary led charity, so every single penny that comes to us goes straight into providing the many services and experiences that we do, for our autistic individuals and their extended families, though our drop in sessions, youth group, teen and adult group, family days and our external events such as our pool parties. The support is so very truly appreciated.”

David Archer, MD of Sephra Europe (far right) together with Cathryn (Davids’s wife) and Faith (Davids’s daughter) presenting the cheque to representatives from Perth Autism Support.

Perth Autism Support, based in Perth’s New Row, was founded in 2011 to support gaps identified in the support of autistic children and young people up to the age of 18, together with their families in Perth & Kinross. It currently supports on average 240 young people every week through its social opportunities, along with many more children, young people and parents/carers through a one to one support, family and education support and training service. It has 1,200+ families registered for its vital services across Perth & Kinross.

Angie Ferguson, CEO of Perth Autism Support, said: "We are deeply grateful to Sephra Europe for their generous donation of £5000. This support will enable us to continue providing essential services and opportunities to autistic children and young people in Perth & Kinross. Sephra's commitment to our cause is truly heartening, and their contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of the families we support."

Commenting on the two donations, Sephra Europe Managing Director, David Archer, said: “This week, we donated £10,000 to two deserving charities that do an incredible job supporting young autistic people and their families in local communities. Not only do they provide support for young people, they also work to raise awareness of neurodivergence. As a business, we have members of staff who are parents of autistic children, and we recognise the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis. I have a daughter, Faith, who is on the spectrum, and Perth Autism Support has provided invaluable assistance over the last few years. They have helped teach her excellent coping mechanisms, and she is now in her first year of University, and is an open advocate for autistic teenagers.”

“We are so happy to give back, recognise these hard-working organisations, and thank them for all their amazing work. Many of them are volunteers, which is incredible. From everyone at Team Sephra, thank you.”