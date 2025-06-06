Shaken, Not Stirred: A Bond-Worthy Father’s Day at Kimpton Blythswood Square

By
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa is offering the perfect experience for Father’s Day with its monthly cinema club – this time with a sophisticated twist.

On Saturday 14th June, guests are invited to begin the evening with an expertly crafted whisky cocktail, setting the stage for a glamourous evening. Then, savour every sip during a guided tasting with The Macallan, featuring some of their finest single malt whiskies, while discovering the story and craftmanship behind each impeccable pour.

As the lights dim, settle into the hotel’s boutique, 44-seat cinema for the sleek and suspenseful classic James Bond film Goldfinger (1964) - where espionage and elegance blend seamlessly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager, said: "This perfect partnership between The Macallan and the Kimpton Blythswood Square cinema club is a wonderful way to celebrate the father figure in your life, and make them feel as suave as Mr Bond.

The cinema club is in partnership with The Macallan.The cinema club is in partnership with The Macallan.
The cinema club is in partnership with The Macallan.

“From an exclusive drinks experience to the thrill of a classic film like Goldfinger, this experience is sure to be a hit amongst whisky fans and film fanatics alike.

Tickets are priced at £30 per person and can be booked at https://blythswoodsquare-tickets.skchase.com/vouchers/c8026752-ed08-7834-d2c0-4e3aae6c65a1/father%E2%80%99s-day-cinema-club-experience-james-bond-screening-with-the-macallan-whisky-tasting.

Related topics:HotelTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice