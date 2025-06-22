Shettleston care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and MSP

Eastbank Care Home, run by HC-One Scotland, located in Shettleston, Glasgow, welcomed visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from June 15 to 22.

The homes main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend.Eastbank welcomed residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a dominoes tournament alongside HC-One Scotland’s Greenfield Park Care Home and also hosted a garden party.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Eastbank Care Home participating in dominoes tournament during Care Home Open Week 2025

On Friday, June 20, Eastbank Care Home welcomed in John Mason, Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Glasgow Shettleston.The home and members of the local community came together to celebrate summertime memories, past and present, and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MSP, John Mason, and chatting to him about what life is like at Eastbank Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Shettleston community.

Mr Mason enjoyed a tour round the 65 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the café, pub, lounge, quiet room, ensuite bedrooms and gardens.

Eastbank Care Home was adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present provided a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Lee Binnie, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Eastbank Care Home, commented: "Care Home Open Week provided us with a wonderful opportunity to showcase the vibrant and supportive community we have here at Eastbank.

“It was a chance for us to open our doors, celebrate the incredible work of our colleagues, and build lasting connections with our local community. We’re proud to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment where residents feel truly at home.

“It was great to welcome MSP John Mason to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.’’

John Mason, Member of Scottish Parliament for Glasgow Shettleston, said: “It was great to visit Eastbank once again. As well as seeing around the facilities and meeting some residents and staff, it was especially good to have an extended chat with the new manager, Lee Binnie. She came across as a very lively and committed person and we talked about occupancy levels, recruitment of staff, IT replacing paper records, activities for residents, and several other subjects. Also how to keep the home cool in exceptionally warm weather for Scotland!”