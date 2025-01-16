Silverburn breaks fundraising record for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, raising over £100,000 in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn, has announced a record-breaking amount has been raised in 2024 in support of its long-standing charity partner, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverburn held a series of fundraising initiatives in collaboration with the charity throughout 2024, raising an incredible £100,914.26, marking a 19% increase on last year’s fundraising total. It’s also the highest amount raised by a retail destination for the charity in 2024.

Through this partnership, Silverburn brought back the hugely popular Flamingo Beach summer event for a second year. The family friendly indoor beach attracted over 21,000 visitors and raised a staggering £48,561 during its eight-week run, exceeding both the footfall and donations from its inaugural year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spooky Hallowe'en events added a further £1,686.35 to the fundraising pot while over the festive period, Silverburn’s Christmas initiatives increased the fundraising total to an astonishing £50,666.91, surpassing last year’s total by over £12,000. The Christmas activities included daily visits from Santa, choir performances and the charity’s pop-up Christmas shop.

Silverburn presents total amount raised to Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity

In addition to the financial contributions, a significant increase in volunteer activity played a key role in the record-breaking donation. Silverburn saw 2,626 volunteer hours contributed across its events in 2024, up from 1,758 hours in 2023. This vital support was provided by volunteers from many leading Scottish businesses, alongside people from the local community, who dedicated their time and energy to the cause.

William McGowan, Head of Partnerships and Business Development of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re absolutely overwhelmed by this record-breaking donation. Thanks to the amazing generosity of the visitors, the hard-working volunteers and the whole team at Silverburn, an incredible total has been raised.

“This outstanding contribution will make a real difference, ensuring that we can continue to fund life-changing projects and services for all of the children and families cared for in Scotland’s largest children’s hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional community highlights for Silverburn in 2024 include £1,000 worth of toys being donated to Pollok based foodbank SWAMP, £1,200 of food going to Pollok Pantry, a gift card donation for Back on Side and 100 selection boxes given to the local community for children going to watch the pantomime.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “We are over the moon to have reached the £100,000 milestone for Glasgow’s Children Hospital Charity after eight years of partnership.

“Every penny raised will go directly towards providing life-changing equipment and family support services at The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and it’s all thanks to the incredible generosity of our guests and the dedication of our team. It’s an inspiring example of what can be achieved when a community comes together.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our fundraising efforts for the charity throughout this new year, ensuring we provide support to Glasgow’s children when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a landmark year, Silverburn also announced a record-breaking total for footfall, welcoming 15.2 million visitors in 2024, surpassing its previous record year in 2023 by 42,000 visitors. Looking ahead to 2025, Silverburn is set to welcome a host of new retail leisure brands, expected to occupy over 100,000 sq. ft. of space, including H Beauty, King Pins, Black Sheep, Jack & Jones and Hotel Chocolat.

Find out more about how Silverburn can support fundraising activities or community groups by visiting the website.