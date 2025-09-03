Silverburn guests had a ball with basketball stars from Caledonia Gladiators

Silverburn guests had a ball at the weekend as they tested their shooting skills with stars of Caledonia Gladiators.

The main atrium was transformed into a pop-up basketball experience on Saturday, giving families the chance to meet professional players from Scotland’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Guests were able to showcase their skills with the teams, as well as meet club mascot Maximoose.

Children also enjoyed a basketball-themed colouring station and goodies at the event, which raised money for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity ahead of the Super League Basketball season launch later this month.

Josh and Lewis pose with the Caledonia Gladiators mascot Maximooseplaceholder image
Josh and Lewis pose with the Caledonia Gladiators mascot Maximoose

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We were thrilled to host the Caledonia Gladiators and welcome so many families to enjoy the day. The energy and excitement they brought to Silverburn was fantastic and created memories for our guests across the day.”

Jonny Bunyan, Caledonia Gladiators Men’s Head Coach, added: “Events like this are really important in helping bring basketball to more people across the country. All our staff and players had a great time, and it was brilliant to meet so many new faces and see them trying out our sport for the first time.”

