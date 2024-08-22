Silverburn’s Flamingo Beach Ruffles Up £46,000 for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity
Surpassing last year’s amount of £41,000, the £46,000 total was raised through admissions to Flamingo Beach and additional donations from Silverburn’s generous visitors.
Flamingo Beach launched in 2023 and proved to be a huge hit with families, welcoming more than 20,000 visitors.
Back by popular demand this summer, the beach offered parents the chance to take a well-earned break from busy shopping trips, and for children to enjoy building sandcastles and playing in the golden sands of the beach, no matter how gloomy the weather was outside.
This year, Flamingo Beach exceeded last year’s results and welcomed 21,197 visitors during its eight week-long run, including 12,207 children.
Guests to Silverburn were also able to show their support for Glasgow’s much-loved local charity by purchasing merchandise from its pop-up stand located at the beach.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the success of our second year of Flamingo Summer at Silverburn.
“It’s a testament to the generosity and compassion of our guests. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed visiting our Flamingo Beach and kindly donated.”
All funds raised at Flamingo Beach will go directly towards providing life-changing equipment and family support services at The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
William McGowan, Head of Partnerships & Business Development at Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity said: “We’re overwhelmed by the incredible £46,000 raised at Silverburn’s Flamingo Beach. To exceed last year’s donation truly demonstrates the incredible generosity of our community.
“This donation will ensure we can continue to fund life-changing projects and services for children and families cared for in Scotland’s largest children’s hospital. We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Silverburn, and to everyone who visited Flamingo Beach this summer.”
