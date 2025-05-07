Six by Nico Byres Road launch express lunch menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This summer, guests in Glasgow can enjoy a brand-new three-course lunch menu, which is only available at the brands Byres Road locations.

This new lunch option, which costs just £23 per person and comes with three complimentary wines, offers the same superb cuisine that Six by Nico is known for, but without the full immersing experience of the 6-course tasting menu. It's the ideal express lunch option for guests who want to upgrade their midday meal and try out fresh, bold flavours.

Guests can choose three dishes from the ever-changing tasting menu that’s live in the restaurant at the time, allowing them to experience a curated version of Six by Nico’s ever-evolving culinary concepts.

Perfect for corporate lunches, this shorter, express lunch experience allows local businesses and professionals to escape the office and enjoy something a little different. Whether it’s for a client meeting, a team outing, or simply a midweek treat, this new 3-course lunch menu makes high-quality dining accessible during the working day.

Express lunch is now available throughout Summer

The Six Wonders of The World 3-Course Lunch Menu launched on Monday April 28 and is available Monday – Thursday (except Bank Holidays) 12pm – 4pm, in Hanover & Byres Road only. You can modify any of the Six by Nico tasting menus to accommodate vegan, vegetarian, and other dietary requirements. Three courses from the six-course tasting menu and three corresponding wines are included in the £23 pp lunch menu.

To reserve a table, visit https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/ Follow @sixbynico to stay up to date with new announcements.