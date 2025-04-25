Sly Withers bring their new single ‘Restless’ to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Australian alt-rock band Sly Withers are ready to make their mark in the UK with the release of their new single and a Glasgow show

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian alt-rock band Sly Withers are ready to make their mark in the UK with the release of their new single, Restless, out now.

The track, released on 17th April, has already caught attention for its emotional depth and powerful sound, and now the band is set to bring it to life on stage during their UK tour this May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sly Withers—Jono Mata (vocals/guitar), Sam Blitvich (guitar/vocals), Shea Moriarty (bass), and Fraser Cringle (drums)—have built a strong following in Australia with their raw, honest lyrics and energetic live shows. With over 20 million Spotify streams, two ARIA Top 10 albums, and multiple entries in triple j’s Hottest 100, they’ve become one of Australia’s most exciting bands.

Sly Withers

Restless captures the feeling of wanting to change but struggling to do so, making it a relatable anthem for anyone who’s ever felt stuck. The band’s powerful mix of emo-punk energy and polished sound has already earned praise from critics, with NME AUS calling it "stage-ready belters" and Triple J describing it as "exciting punk rock."

On 6th May, Sly Withers will bring Restless to Glasgow at Slay.