SOAPYFEST raises over £18,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity and Marie Curie

The iconic Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow was filled with love, laughter, and music as friends, family and supporters came together for SOAPYFEST, raising over £18,000 in support of Beatson Cancer Charity and Marie Curie.

The festival-style event, held on Sunday August 31, was organised in memory of John “Soapy” Soutar, who sadly passed away in 2025 at the age of 55 following a diagnosis of melanoma.

Hosted by Still Game actor Gavin Mitchell, the night celebrated Soapy’s life in the venue closest to his heart – The Barrowlands – where he and his wife Susan shared their very first date as teenagers.

Performances on the night included sets from Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, The Laurettes, and Ken McCluskey of The Bluebells, alongside many of Soapy’s close friends and musical collaborators. The atmosphere was described as a beautiful family gathering – with singing, dancing, laughter and even a few tears – exactly the way Soapy would have wanted it.

Soapy, from Milton of Campsie, was described by his wife Susan Soutar as: “A positivity, extraordinary kind man. He would be unbelievably chuffed, with his face plastered all over the town.”

Soapy was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2021 after being referred to Stobhill. He received treatment and took part in clinical trials at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and was given the news he was cancer free in 2023. Sadly, the cancer returned in March 2025, and just six weeks later he died at Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow.

SOAPYFEST was created by close friend Alec to honour Soapy’s memory in a celebratory way. The event has left a lasting legacy, raising vital funds to support the work of Beatson Cancer Charity and Marie Curie, while also capturing the joy, kindness and spirit that defined Soapy’s life.

Maisie McCormick, Community Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “SOAPYFEST was such a special way to remember Soapy and everything he meant to those who loved him. To see so many people come together in his favourite venue, celebrating his life through music, laughter and friendship, was really moving. We’re so grateful to everyone who supported the event and helped raise such an incredible amount, which will make a real difference to people affected by cancer across Scotland.”

Ashley Thomson, Head of Fundraising at Marie Curie Scotland, added: “We’re blown away at the generosity of those who came out not only to support Soapy, but for Marie Curie and the Beatson Cancer Charity. It costs over £10,000 a day to run our services at the Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow and it’s a real honour that in memory of a former patient we are able to continue being there for people when they need us most. From all of us at Marie Curie Scotland I want to say a great big thank you.”