Social landlord's efforts help make Glasgow communities cleaner

More than 18,000 tonnes of bulk waste have been collected from Glasgow’s streets by the city’s largest housing provider.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s Neighbourhood Environmental Team (NETs) cleared the white goods, furniture and other items and recycled them in the last 12 months.

Those efforts also saw more than a quarter of a million stairwells cleaned and work carried out on over 100,000 backcourts and gardens across the city.

Des Gallagher, 64, from Dennistoun, is a Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant, who has seen the impact of those efforts.

He said: “They do a really great job. They are out a lot and keep the streets, closes and back courts really tidy.

“There’s been the odd time there’s been bulk items left out and they’ve been round to pick them up and clear them away quickly when I’ve let them know about it.”

Des added: “It’s a really great team out here. They are always happy to help out with anything they can do. Their work makes such a big difference.”

Wheatley’s NETs also trained 27 Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenants to assess green spaces and identify any areas where improvement can be made, thanks to a partnership between the social landlord and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Aisling Mylrea, Director of Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “We are very proud of the NETs for the difference they make in communities across Glasgow.

“They have delivered a wide range of activities in the last 12 months and these figures demonstrate the scale of their work.

“This work includes cleaning closes and cutting grass through to supporting with community events, bulk uplift collection, upcycling, creating community garden spaces and dealing with a range of additional requests from tenants every day.

“The response from our customers to these efforts has been overwhelmingly positive, which demonstrates the difference the team’s work makes every single day in our communities.”

A series of Environmental Weeks of Action over the year saw Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s NETs staff tackle bulk uplift, fly tipping, upgrade community spaces and join community groups, schools and other partner organisations in litter picks, helping to improve neighbourhoods and engage with tenants.