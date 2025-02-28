South Lanarkshire couple halved their budget by getting married on a Monday

Bridebook, the world’s leading wedding planning app, has revealed its 2025 UK Wedding Report, a survey over 7,000 newly-wed or engaged couples that takes a snapshot of the upcoming wedding trends and evolving landscape.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey found that mid-week weddings are on the rise. Now, only 14% of couples say they want specifically a Saturday for their wedding, with most happy to be a lot more flexible than was traditionally the case. Gen Z couples are a driving force in this, with over one in three Gen Z couples choosing to marry between Monday and Thursday.

The day of the week you choose to get married impacts not just venue availability, but also your overall wedding budget. Sunday is the most expensive day to get married, with couples spending an average of £10k more to get married on a Sunday, in comparison to the cheapest day, Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridebook spoke to Laura and David, who got married at Cornhill Castle, South Lanarkshire, on Monday 4th November 2024. They commented: "We chose a Monday for our wedding because we wanted a smaller, more intimate celebration. Plus, our venue had minimum guest number requirements for weekend dates, which we wanted to avoid. It was perfect for us, as we could have the kind of wedding we envisioned without the pressure of meeting those higher numbers.

User (UGC) Submitted

"We estimate that we saved at least half of what we would have spent if we had chosen a weekend date. This was largely due to having fewer guests, which reduced costs across the board. Weekday weddings often offer significant savings, and in our case, it was a major factor in our decision. We paid a lot of the costs ourselves, but we were also fortunate to have some help from our families, which made a big difference. This gave us more to spend on our honeymoon!

"Having our wedding on a Monday didn't affect the vibe or schedule of our day. We were a bit worried that it might feel less energetic or that the celebration might end earlier, but that wasn't the case. Everything felt just as special and joyful as we had hoped. It was lovely to have a more relaxed atmosphere, which suited us perfectly.

"By giving everyone plenty of notice about the Monday date, most of our guests were able to make arrangements to attend. This was important to us, as we wanted to ensure that our closest friends and family could be there. While some might have had to take a day off work, the advance warning helped minimise any issues with attendance. We did notice that our guest list was smaller, but that was actually part of our plan from the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't have to make any significant compromises or face major challenges. In fact, we found that suppliers like hairdressers and makeup artists were more available on a Monday compared to weekend dates. This was a pleasant surprise and made the planning process smoother.

"Additionally, we had a good selection of celebrants to choose from, which allowed us to personalise our ceremony exactly how we wanted it. This availability of vendors was a big plus for us. The inclusive package from our venue also helped streamline the planning, as it covered many of the details, leaving us to focus on the fun parts.

"One of the pleasant surprises was the increased availability of suppliers. Other perks of having a Monday wedding, which we didn't fully anticipate but appreciated, included:

More affordable travel and accommodation for out-of-town guests.

A unique experience that stood out from traditional weekend weddings.

More time to spend with each guest due to the smaller, more intimate setting.

"Overall, our experience with a Monday wedding was really positive. With proper planning and communication, it turned out to be a cost-effective and memorable choice for us. We're grateful for the support from our families, which helped make our day even more special.”

For more information about Bridebook’s 2025 UK Wedding Report visit: https://bridebook.com/uk/article/bridebook-uk-wedding-report-13-key-wedding-trends-for-2025-and-beyond