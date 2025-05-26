Specsavers partner with Scotland internationals Kirsty Smith and Erin Cuthbert to launch Best Worst Pitch Campaign

The new initiative aims to breathe new life into underfunded grassroots football pitches across the country.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers has partnered with Scottish international stars, Kirsty Smith and Erin Cuthbert to launch the Best Worst Pitch initiative.

Open to clubs across the UK, the initiative will provide 50 teams who are most in need with professional line painting equipment and GPS pitch mapping, pitch maintenance equipment, as well as maintenance training to help them maintain their pitches through the next season and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clear and accurate line markings are vital not just for ensuring structure and fairness in the game, but also for helping players and officials navigate the pitch-enhancing visibility, spatial awareness, and overall safety throughout play.

Erin Cuthbert is backing the search for Scotland's Best Worst Pitch

Kirsty Smith said: “Grassroots football is the heart and soul of the game. It’s important that we back the communities and dedicated volunteers who keep it running.

“I remember how tough it was playing on a rough pitch, but it didn’t hold me back, it just made me realise how important these pitches are.

“This is a campaign I’m really proud of – The Best Worst Pitch initiative will ensure that pitches are in the best condition possible so that everyone can enjoy using them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes as UK football governing bodies have recently highlighted that maintaining grassroots pitches across the UK is one of the main issues facing the sport.

With councils stretched for funding, the responsibility for maintaining club pitches, often falls on dedicated members of the grassroots football community.

It’s a challenge Specsavers has seen up close, having renewed its’ sponsorship deal with the Scottish FA, to become the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner.

The deal will see the 24-year partnership continue for the rest of the season as Specsavers strives to support the growth of Scottish football in both the men’s and women’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin Cuthbert added: “I called my papa “Net Man”. He’s no longer with us but he was always there, two hours early putting the nets up and sorting the pitch out.

“It’s little efforts like that that keep grassroots football alive. It’s absolutely vital that we get it right at this level so that young players can improve and have a better chance of succeeding in the sport.”

Specsavers have also documented the difficulties of grassroots teams through the Best Worst Team campaign, highlighting the real struggles faced at pitch level and further underlining the brand’s long-standing commitment to supporting the grassroots football community.

Speaking about the struggles of pitch maintenance, Chairman of current Specsavers Best Worst Team, Tunley Athletic, Craig Doughty said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a real slog sometimes. Every week, rain or shine, I’m out there doing two full laps of the pitch just to get the lines marked.

“The equipment we’ve got is ancient - it clogs, it leaks, and it takes twice as long as it should.

“On dark evenings or when the wind’s howling, it feels like it takes forever. But I do it because I love this club, it means everything to the community.”

In addition to providing equipment, Specsavers is also offering training and education to the selected clubs, aiming to tackle some of the long-term challenges faced by grassroots teams and the volunteers who maintain their pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ultimate goal is to improve the quality and longevity of these pitches, ensuring local communities can continue to enjoy them for many matches to come.

Kim Bull, Specsavers’ PR and Social Lead, said: “Over the last two seasons supporting clubs that need a bit of help with their eyes and ears, as well as their game, we’ve noticed the effort that goes into keeping grassroots clubs running.

“People like Craig, who quietly put in the hard work behind the scenes to keep pitches playable, is what grassroots football is all about.

“This initiative means we can support more clubs and communities, like Tunley. By making faded lines more visible, we’re helping players to see the beautiful game more clearly. And hopefully make fewer mistakes!”

To have a chance of being part of the Best Worst Pitch initiative and help improve the quality of your local club’s football pitch, apply online here.