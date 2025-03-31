Specsavers research reveals thunderous Tartan Army’s Hampden Roar is as loud as a jet plane – even in defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tartan Army’s ‘Hampden Roar’ is as loud as a jet plane on match day, new research from Specsavers revealed.

As the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, Specsavers recently put the decibel level of the famous Hampden Roar to the test.

The passionate Scotland home support has had some memorable moments down the years, leading to its reputation for having some of the best and loudest matchday atmospheres in the world.

Notably, Leigh Griffiths’ two free-kicks against England back in 2017, Gary Caldwell’s winner against France in 2006 and more recent dins as Scotland have made it to back-to-back European Championships are famous and revered throughout Scottish culture.

The National Anthem hit the heights.

Looking to capture some of that magic, audio experts took in the Nations League play-off second leg against Greece at Hampden Park last weekend.

Scotland went down 3-0 to Greece on the night, nevertheless, the Glasgow crowd did their best to cheer Steve Clarke’s team on as, throughout the evening, they maintained an average decibel level of 90dB – which is the equivalent of an electric drill.

The atmosphere at the national stadium built up nicely ahead of the match as the Tartan Army reached 100dB when crowd-favourite Scott McTominay’s name was read out over the loudspeaker – a cacophony akin to a jackhammer for the popular midfielder.

It was crackling inside Hampden Park as the teams came out, reaching ambulance siren levels of 115dB, while the noise peaked for the national anthem – Flower of Scotland – as boisterous Scottish lungs soared to jet engine levels of 121dB.

The Hampden Roar is deafening.

Early first-half chances kept the racket steadily above 100dB, before dipping to between 70 and 90db in the second period as Greece headed towards victory.

Jenny Stephenson, Divisional Chair for Scotland, said: ‘Hearing loss affects people of all ages and, unfortunately, the longer we leave hearing issues, the worse they can become. That’s why it is so important to look after your hearing and have regular hearing checks.

‘Not only is it good for your health, it means you’ll be able to hear our famous Scottish symphonies loud and clear at matches.’

