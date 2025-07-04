Spice Up Your Summer: Iconic Glasgow Thai restaurant, Chaophraya, Kickstarts Summer Celebrations

Chaophraya, the iconic Glasgow Thai restaurant renowned for its authentic and innovative cuisine, is helping diners to spice up their celebrations with its summer offerings.

The celebratory restaurant has a variety of offers and menus to suit all occasions, including its bespoke menus for graduations and the summer period.

To mark the season, it will be launching a specially crafted summer specials menu in July that will bring a taste of Thailand to the city with authentic flavours and ingredients. The menu includes Summer Rolls and Avocado King Prawns to start, Scallops & Weeping Tiger or Stir-Fried Udon Tom Yum Seafood for main, followed by Coconut Pandan Pudding or Mango Sticky Rice for a sweet end to the meal.

To celebrate those who are graduating this year, the bespoke A Class Above menu includes two courses for £50 or three courses for £60, alongside a glass of champagne on arrival. The courses available include the signature Chaophraya platters to start, followed by a main of choice such as Tamarind Roast Duck, Beef Panang Curry or Butternut Squash Curry served in a banquet style to enjoy with friends and family. For dessert the selection includes Clementine Tart, Coconut Crème Brulee or Mango Sticky Rice. The menu is available from 25th June until the end of July.

Chaophraya Glasgow

For those looking to soak up the sun, the Chaophraya Glasgow terrace offers the perfect spot which this year will be taken over by Casamigos offering unique cocktails.

Ian Leigh, Managing Director at Chaophraya, said: “We're really excited about summer this year – our main goal at Chaophraya is to be part of people’s celebrations, whatever the occasion. Whether you’re graduating, marking a birthday or just want to enjoy the sunshine and a catch up over cocktails, we have the perfect venue and variety of offers and menus to help you celebrate.

"We know that summer is a sociable time of year, where people come together for a range of reasons especially when the sun is shining – we look forward to welcoming diners this season and making their celebrations that extra bit special.”

To browse the menu or to make a reservation, please visit https://chaophraya.co.uk/thai-restaurant/glasgow/contact or call 0141 320 0241 / email [email protected]