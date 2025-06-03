Support boost for female business leaders in Glasgow

Hamilton-based business support agency Inspirent is launching an initiative to produce the next generation of successful female entrepreneurs.

Starting on Thursday, June 5, Women Can Grow Community will offer peer-to-peer support on a monthly basis for female business owners in Glasgow and Lanarkshire looking to take the next steps in their journeys.

Inspirent is a key delivery partner for the Scottish Government - it is administering the recently-announced £700,000 Ecosystem Fund - and earlier this year completed a three-month Holyrood-funded practical support programme, Pathways Women Can Grow, for women business owners.

It was designed to address barriers faced by early-stage and pre-start female entrepreneurs, equipping them with practical knowledge, bespoke guidance and an empowering support structure.

Networks: Liz McCutcheon.

Women Can Grow Community comes in the wake of the programme’s success and Inspirent chief executive Liz McCutcheon said: “Following the success of Inspirent’s Women Can Grow programme for female-led start-ups, I knew it was vital to build on the momentum generated by the commitment and passion of the women involved.

“Almost to a woman, they said the experience had been life-changing. Their energy and determination deserve to be nurtured and channelled, ensuring they continue to access the practical support and invaluable peer networks they have developed.

“We want them to stay connected, supported and inspired. We are genuinely excited about the journey ahead and the potential for these talented businesswomen to flourish and take their enterprises to the next level.

“These women are so impressive I have no doubt that strong female leaders will come out of this.”

Open to all female business owners in Glasgow and Lanarkshire, the opening event takes place at the voco Grand Central Hotel, with each month featuring a blend of practical support tailored to specific elements of business.

“Our plan is to grow the numbers in time, with all female business owners welcome to join our community, enhancing the networking opportunity,” added Mrs McCutcheon.

Widely recognised as a leader in its field, Inspirent has helped over 50,000 start-ups, and aided the growth of more than 20,000 established SMEs since launching in 1987.