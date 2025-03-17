Swingin’ & Jivin’ to the sound of La Dolce Vita

Edinburgh-based swing band, La Dolce Vita Swing Collective renowned for their fun laid back approach to the swing jazz sound are heading to Bishopbriggs in April.

This marvellous swing jazz band will have you swingin’ and a jivin’ to a night of pure nostalgia at the Forth Theatre, Bishopbriggs, as they make their way through songs made famous by some of the best performers that graced the golden Rat Pack era of the Las Vegas stage as well as turning their hand to more contemporary music performing swing jazz covers versions of popular pop songs.

Singer Tony Delicata told us that they are all very excited to be bringing their Cabaret styled show back the marvellous and intimate Fort Theatre in Bishopbriggs.

He said ‘We always receive a very warm welcome in Bishopbriggs where audiences both young and old, love getting up close and personal with the band, singing and dancing to the Vegas golden greats.

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective

Being of Italian descent, Tony has a soft spot for Dean Martin and loves to sneak in a bit of ‘That’s Amore, An Evening in Roma’ and others always manage to swing their way into the set. He went on to say: "We are delighted to be appearing at the Fort Theatre again this April where we are always met with a very warm response.

"No matter where we play, our audiences are always up for a party and are just fabulously boisterous, getting involved with us singing and dancing along’, so much so that we always try to leave space somewhere in the room for the spontaneous dancers."

The band: Tudor Morris – bass guitar, Gordon Murch – piano, Nicola Kendall – drums, Kenny Thomson – saxophone, and band leader Tony Delicata on vocals.

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective at the Fort Theatre, Bishopbriggs on Saturday April 26 at 7.30pm.

TICKET LINK: www.dolcevitaswing.com

Ticket price £16