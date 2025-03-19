T12 Engineering expands presence in Brazil

T12 Engineering has strengthened its international footprint after securing a significant three-year framework agreement in Brazil with an independent oil and gas operator.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This builds on the successful delivery of three key pieces of equipment, designed to support the late-life extension of subsea assets and follows previous collaborative projects in the UK with the same operator, whose identity remains confidential due to a non-disclosure agreement.

T12 Engineering, based in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Teesside, operates across multiple sectors and is experienced at delivering designs and technology that extend the lifecycle of subsea assets and energy infrastructure. Its portfolio of completed projects includes bridge construction, energy from waste, offshore and onshore petrochemicals, and asset integrity management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The framework agreement, which establishes T12 Engineering as the preferred supplier, will raise its profile in Brazil, one of the world’s top oil producers. Most of the country’s oil comes from offshore reserves, which requires advanced engineering solutions, but there is an increasing focus on extending the life of existing assets to improve sustainability and maximise returns.

T12 Engineering directors Graham Melroy (left) and Andy Hughes

Graham Melroy, a Director of T12 Engineering, said: “Securing this agreement is a major milestone for T12. Brazil’s oil and gas sector presents significant opportunities for companies specialising in asset redevelopment and lifecycle extension. We’re proud to be contributing to the sustainable future of the industry by ensuring mid-life assets continue to operate safely and efficiently.

“This agreement underlines our technical expertise and commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global energy market.”

The senior management team recently visited the South American country as part of an oil and gas delegation, organised by the Department for Business and Trade and Santander UK, to meet Brazilian companies open to doing business with the UK supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Director Andy Hughes added: “Our involvement in the trade delegation provided valuable insight into the market, as we look to grow our presence in South America. We see Brazil as a gateway to further opportunities, and we’re actively exploring additional projects to support the country’s dynamic energy sector. Our goal is to foster long-term partnerships and bring innovative engineering solutions that enhance asset integrity and operational efficiency.”