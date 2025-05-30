Target of delivering 50% increase in procedures ‘must be underpinned by NHS staff know-how’

Innovation driven by NHS staff must be key to unlocking Scottish Government aims of delivering a 50% increase in procedures such as vital hip and knee replacements, says a health service partner.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister John Swinney recently outlined the target through the publication of the Programme for Government 2025 to 2026 as part of a pledge to achieve a total of 150,000 more NHS appointments and procedures, including surgeries and diagnostic tests, by March next year.

Mr Swinney said the Programme is about ensuring “a renewed and stronger NHS” which “meets the needs of the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formal NHS Scotland partner InnoScot Health believes that systematic integration of more innovative approaches has to be particularly key to hitting the 50% increase in procedures, allowing health boards to clear backlogs and improve waiting times.

Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson

Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson said: “It is laudable indeed that the First Minister has outlined his vision for an ‘innovation nation’ to produce what he calls a ‘modern, high growth country’ – that is an essential aspiration right now.

“At the same time, I believe that delivering his pledge of a 50% increase in surgical procedures must involve leveraging the insights and experience of NHS Scotland innovators in order to maximise results as part of that ‘innovation nation’.

“There are many ways in which patient outcomes can now be improved, particularly with a growing array of technologies which can be increasingly deployed – from artificial intelligence for improved screening and virtual hospital wards to software which supports more efficient utilisation of existing operating theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vital though that we continue to link ‘innovation nation’ ambitions directly to the many NHS entrepreneurs-in-waiting who are keen to point out where and how the work they deliver could be improved with their own breakthrough thinking.

“Those insightful ideas must be valued, harnessed, and accelerated – and plenty are already in evidence.”

The First Minister said that NHS Scotland would be placed “at the heart” of the legislative and policy agenda for the next parliamentary year and that that the full plans amounted to a “programme for a better Scotland”.

He noted that NHS waiting times had been reduced over the last year and that, across the next 12 months, no one would wait more than a year for surgical treatment with the Government planning to set out “how we will support people to live longer, healthier and fulfilling lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Watson continued: “It is positive to note that the Scottish Government delivered more than 105,500 NHS appointments and procedures through additional investment between April 2024 and March 2025, representing over 40,000 more than was originally pledged.

“Nevertheless, could greater value be extracted by investing further in NHS Scotland’s own wellspring of enthusiastic, driven innovators?

“We consistently see the wide benefits derived from NHS Scotland spinouts. It is essential that we inspire more.”