Tech firm’s Glasgow march raises £3,500 for cancer support charity

Walkers embarked on a 22.6-mile hike from Glasgow to Loch Lomond

A TEAM of cloud software specialists have gone the extra mile to raise thousands of pounds for a local cancer support charity.

East Kilbride-based Eureka Solutions took part in Glasgow’s annual Kiltwalk, which saw 11 walkers stretch their legs some 22.6 miles as part of the event’s Mighty Stride route.

Starting from Glasgow Green, the trek took an estimated eight hours before the team reached the bonnie banks of Balloch at Loch Lomond.

After completing the walk, the Eureka Solutions team smashed its fundraising target by raising £3,500 to donate to its charity partner, Ayrshire Cancer Support.

Gillian Livingstone, COO at Eureka Solutions, said: “We have an extremely close relationship with Ayrshire Cancer Support and have seen first-hand the brilliant work they do to make life that little bit easier for those dealing with cancer.

“The Kiltwalk was a huge challenge for our team but the possibility of making a difference to those facing very difficult circumstances spurred them all on. We are thrilled to have raised £3,500 which will go directly to supporting Ayrshire's community.”

Established in 1982, Ayrshire Cancer Support has been providing emotional support and therapeutic services to those affected by cancer across the region.

The charity also provides patient transport to hospital and extends its services at home, in its centres or in a hospital setting.

To find out more about the work of Ayrshire Cancer Support and how you can get involved, visit www.ayrshirecs.org.

The East Kilbride firm specialises in implementing business software solutions and is one of the UK's leading experts in Oracle NetSuite, iplicit and Sage 200, as well as producing its own complementary software solutions including the integration application, Besyncly.

With over 20 years of expertise, the firm works with hundreds of clients across multiple sectors providing consultancy, implementation, training and technical support.