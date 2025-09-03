TechFest continues its mission of inspiring Glasgow Primary Schools across Scotland

TechFest, the leading Scottish STEM charity, is continuing its Primary Outreach Workshop Programme, alongside The Dome, TechFest’s mobile planetarium, which is one of TechFest’s most immersive and popular STEM experiences.

Coinciding with the start of the new academic year, TechFest gives the chance for primary school pupils across Scotland to explore a wide range of STEM opportunities, all designed to ignite imaginations and foster a lifelong love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Through the Primary Outreach programme, TechFest offers a diverse selection of interactive workshops that bring STEM subjects to life in classrooms across the country. Each session is designed to engage pupils via hands-on activities and problem-solving challenges. These activities allow young learners to experience STEM in a fun, accessible and inspiring way.

The workshops explore a range of topics from how magnets and circuits work, to discovering gravity and forces, solving maths puzzles, exploring renewable energy and understanding how our bodies function.

Complementing the workshop initiatives is the TechFest Dome, sponsored by the Apache Corporation, an immersive experience delivered inside TechFest’s state-of-the-art inflatable dome, which transforms school halls into a captivating window to the universe.

Jenny Taylor, Festival Manager at TechFest, said: "We’re delighted to relaunch our Primary Outreach programme and bring back the Dome for another year, as part of our mission to make STEM learning more exciting, engaging and accessible for children across Scotland.

“We believe every child deserves the chance to discover just how exciting and full of possibilities STEM can be. When children get to ask questions, get hands-on experiences and see science and technology come alive around them, it is these moments that inspire the next generation of Scottish scientists, engineers, inventors and problem-solvers, who will tackle the big challenges and shape a better future for us all.”

Using Digitarium Zeta projection technology, the TechFest Dome brings astronomy and space science to life for pupils of all ages. Younger pupils can discover where the Sun goes at night and how it moves across the sky through the seasons, while older pupils enjoy a guided tour of the constellations and planets, learning how the night sky changes and uncovering myths like the story of Perseus and Ursa Major.

These initiatives align with TechFest’s mission to enhance accessibility by developing programmes rooted in STEM, making the subjects fun and engaging while establishing meaningful connections with industry and education, inspiring young people pursue a future in STEM.

For more information about the Primary Outreach and The TechFest Dome, please visit the links.