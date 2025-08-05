That Conversations Movement

In a world full of distractions, a conversations event offers a refreshing pause, inviting people to reconnect with someone close through meaningful, guided dialogue. Set in a relaxed, phone-free space, the experience encourages pairs to go deeper than everyday chats, sparking appreciation, understanding, and genuine connection.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our close relationships are essential to a happy and healthy life.

They need to be nurtured with intentional conversations that go beyond everyday chats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s where a conversations event comes in. It’s a facilitated experience that you attend with a friend, family member or partner.

Glasgow: Event Highlights from the Past

You sit across from each other in a relaxed, casual setting and engage in a few structured activities. You set the time aside to spend with someone you care about, and we create a space where phones are put away for you to attentively listen, learn and share.

Typically there are three activities. For example, one of them involves you writing down three words you’d use to describe the person you’re with, and then spending ten minutes swapping those words and sharing your appreciation for one another.

You don’t chat to random people. The full experience is with someone you know, and by the end of the event you’ll feel a little closer to whoever you’ve attended with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what some previous attendees had to say:

Meaningful Moments We Guide You Through

"We exchanged three words of affirmation of each other. We answered three questions about ourselves. The highlight is thinking about which three words I liked most of him, and the affirmation I felt hearing what he said about me. I feel seen."

Loong in London UK, who attended with his partner.

“We’ve known each other our whole life, but this was the first time we have sat together and told each other to each other's face what we love about one another and it brought us closer than we imagined.”

Kerri in Glasgow, who attended with her best friend.

Past attendees

"It was great to connect with my sister in a relaxed but meaningful way. Often we only get deep when facing difficulties and those conversations are overlaid with stress. So to talk in a relaxed way was special."

Priya in Melbourne Australia, who attended with her sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the important specifics you need - when, where and how much?

When: Tuesday 9th September, 7.30pm-9pm

Where: The Gardener Plant Room, Ashton Lane, Glasgow

How much: £25 for two people, includes one alcoholic or two tap soft drinks each

Total no. tickets available: 10

Register and bring along a friend, family member or partner. You cannot attend yourself, you won't be chatting to random people, and you don't have to get super vulnerable.

Importantly, we don’t want cost to be a barrier for anyone, so if this is the case for you and you’d like to attend please reach out - [email protected]