The Glasgow Martini

I was delighted to read Paul Trainer’s article in Food and Drink GlasgowWorld reporting on the creation of a cocktail that is the essence of Glasgow culture. I’m assuming that the judging panel members who are over 40 years of age are in fact referring to Danny’s Delicious Donuts trading at the Barras 1960- 1980’s. (Apologies to the owner of the current business and of course the younger panel members).

Danny’s Delicious Donuts (all red signage no hyphen), was my father’s business. My sister and I both worked in the original caravan on the Barras site at weekends when we were still at school. Eventually dad moved to a corner shop within the market. For young teenagers it was an exciting place to be at the weekend. We spent our earnings on Sunday afternoons at the market stalls buying the latest jewellery, accessories and trendy clothes at Rita’s! It was bliss after serving hungry customers all weekend. I can still remember many of the regular customers and details about their lives.

My dad was what people would now call an entrepreneur. He had a small food manufacturing unit in Denny and sold packs of donuts around local shops and the Hillfoots areas of Stirling and Clackmannan during the week. The Barras every weekend was his regular business and he earned a good living for his family. Dad also attended all of the big exhibitions at the Kelvin Hall where he sold his freshly cooked hot donuts and Mathew Algie teas and coffees.

So why donuts? What father of young children would take such a risk in the 1960’s?

Danny’s Delicous Donuts 1960-1980

My dad left his job as a manager with the Co-op Dairy in Denny to pursue a sales career with DCL an American Flour Company. Dad was the only UK representative for many years travelling the length and breadth of the country. He worked hard and earned a lot of money. Dad understood the product, its application and the American market. He had an idea to produce and sell donuts. No one else was doing it in Scotland. Dad thought the business model would do well in Glasgow and after thoroughly researching the area he wanted to set up in, he chose The Barras Market.

All of his ingredients were of the highest quality and mixed by his hand in our tiny converted caravan, in a huge stainless steel mixing bowl. The Donut machine was shipped over from America. It was his pride and joy. Thousands of customers were entranced by the rhythmic mechanism, golden glow and incredible aroma as a steady stream of dough donuts automatically dropped into place on their tiny cooking plates and rotated halfway around the production circle, bobbing along in the hot groundnut oil (the machine cooked 12 donuts each cycle) then automatically flipped over to cook its other side before being delivered from the machine in all of their joyous golden glory into the fine sugar tray! The machine was especially manufactured with glass viewing panels which wowed the customers. As a teenager it was wonderful to see the excited faces of our customers especially children following the donuts journey from dough to finished product in a matter of minutes! The donuts were indeed seriously delicious and unique. I have never found a single donut anywhere that could match dad’s in taste profile. It is an honour to think that Danny’s Delicious Donuts is embedded in memories and Glasgow Culture. The next time I’m in Glasgow I will visit The Noble Public House and raise a toast to dad with a Glasgow Martini!

Interestingly I visited the Barras with my son one evening a few weeks ago and took some photographs of the original site and the corner shop. It brought back a lot of memories. It looked very smart with its red and green frontage. I could see that the McIver family still own the market. They were extremely kind to my parents during their years in business there. My father Bill Chalmers, Donut Dan, trading as Danny’s Delicious Donuts. Known in our home town as The Donut King. Legend!