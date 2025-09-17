The Gym Group helps get Glasgow freshers up and running with Student Run Clubs

This month, thousands of new students across the UK will start at their new university or college and, nationwide low cost gym chain The Gym Group, is bringing back its special Student Run Clubs during Freshers Weeks with free tickets via Eventbrite.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Run Clubs will be held at gyms around the country, designed to help students meet new people and settle into their new surroundings.

The transition to a new city can be an exciting yet daunting time for many, which is why The Gym Group’s Student Run Clubs offer an alternative way for students to socialise at the start of the new term. Brand-new data from The Gym Group shows that 51% of Gen Z say they have formed new friendships through working out and 44% say that they workout to socialise with friends. As well as the social benefits, a huge 87% of Gen Z also say that working out improves or significantly improves their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the majority of new and returning students being part of Gen Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – The Gym Group’s research in its inaugural Gen Z Pulse Fitness Report has uncovered this generation’s fitness trends, with running and strength training coming in as their top choices. Gen Z are also an incredibly active generation that prioritise fitness, with almost three quarters (73%) saying they exercise at least twice per week, making the run clubs a perfect addition to their fresher’s activities.

The Gym Group hosts special Student Run Clubs this September

Glasgow's Student Run Club will set off from The Gym Group Glasgow West End on Tuesday 23rd September at 6pm with other events taking place across the country in Bristol, Swansea, London, Manchester, and Sheffield between 23rd September - 11th October. Each Run Club will be led by an expert fitness trainer and will take students on a 5k run around their local area. Non-members are also able to take part, with the free tickets available via Eventbrite for the first Run Club allowing more students to get involved with new friends or flat mates, as well as offering up an opportunity to take a tour of their new local gym.

Jenni Tardiff, Master Trainer at The Gym Group: ‘Our Student Run Clubs are back, offering new and returning students a great way to socialise and explore their new city. We know running is one of Gen Z’s top workout preferences and our run clubs offer more than just a great workout but a way to connect as students settle into their new surroundings and university life.’

Students can save with The Gym Group’s Student Memberships, with six, nine, and 12 month options that offer 24/7 access to their home and university gym, a great range of quality kit and unlimited free classes bookable via The Gym Group app.