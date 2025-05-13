The Halliday Foundation charity opens new community laundry in Glasgow

The Halliday Foundation, a charity that provides support to vulnerable members of the community and people sleeping rough in Glasgow, were over the moon to receive a donation of £8,925 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds have gone towards the charity’s innovative ‘Community Laundry Lounge’, covering the costs of washing machines, tumble dryers, laundry baskets and equipment.

The Community Laundry Lounge extends beyond the Halliday Foundation’s core remit of providing support to vulnerable individuals and families, such as those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or social exclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new project, funded by the Morrisons Foundation, directly responds to the growing financial pressures on households struggling with the cost of living, particularly in relation to basic utilities such as washing and drying clothes.

Chris Halliday, Director of Operations at The Halliday Foundation and Gillian Friel, Community Champion at the Morrisons Gallowgate supermarket

Chris Halliday, Director of Operations at The Halliday Foundation said: “We are so excited regarding our Community Laundry Lounge opening, it will make such a difference to the lives of those who don't have access to washing facilities, those who have moved into their first home after being homeless who may not have a washing machine or for those who are in poverty and fuel poverty.”

Gillian Friel, Community Champion at the Morrisons Gallowgate store presented the donation, saying: “It’s been an honour to visit the charity and see in person the wonderful work they do to support local people in need. The community laundry service is a wonderful idea and will really help hundreds of families and people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to washing and drying their clothes.

“Supporting charities at the heart of our community is what the Morrisons Foundation is all about and I’m very proud that we’ve been able to help such a great local cause like the Halliday Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.