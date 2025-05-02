The JR Group takes steps to raise more than £5,000 for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity at Glasgow Kiltwalk
21 members of the team took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk raising £5,705 in total for the charity, completing the route from Glasgow to Balloch in just over seven hours.
The Kiltwalk is a mass participation walking event that has been raising funds for Scottish charities and projects since 2016, with this year marking the fourth time that The JR Group have taken part to raise funds for a local good cause.
Gary McGregor, Managing Director of The JR Group, said: “Our team have always enjoyed taking part in events such as the Glasgow Kiltwalk. It’s a great way for us to challenge ourselves, is a fantastic teambuilding opportunity and is also a great way to look after our physical and mental wellbeing as a team.
“The incredible amount raised, makes it all worthwhile and we hope it goes a long way to help the vital work of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and makes a meaningful difference to the lives of those who the charity supports. We would like to thank all the team, family, friends, suppliers, sub-contractors and partners for their incredibly generous donations.”
Founded in Govan in 1995, and now based in Paisley, The JR Group started as a scaffolding business and has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest building and construction firms – employing around 200 staff. The JR Group has a proven track record of delivering outstanding projects for leading UK housebuilders, registered social landlords and private clients across Scotland and the North of England.
For more information visit www.thejrgroup.co.uk or call 0141 849 6711.