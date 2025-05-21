This Morning Presenter Josie Gibson checks out new Scottish Wedding Venue In Search Of A Hunky Scotsman

This Morning Presenter Josie Gibson jetted up to Glasgow this weekend to check out Glasgow’s newest wedding event space, The Collector’s Hall, the single TV host joked she was in search of a "Hunky Scotsman".

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s historic centre and brought to the city by the team behind leading Scottish hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott, the iconic new venue is due to open in summer 2025.

Clearly impressed, Josie joked with General Manager, Craig Munro about her own romantic aspirations: “Can I get married here? Can you imagine walking down the aisle to a hunky Scotsman… I’ve just got to find him first”.

Josie was also treated to stay in the AC Hotel's luxurious Liberty suite, the hotel's signature suite which boosts Stunning period features, iconic views of Glasgow's City Chambers and two truly luxurious bedrooms. Josie said: "I have never ever stayed anywhere like this in my life - it's amazing."

Josie with AC Hotel by Marriott manager Craig Munro

Originally built as Glasgow’s City Parish Hall, the building has stood as a silent witness to over a century of civic life, community gatherings and historic milestones. Its architectural grandeur, from vaulted ceilings to intricate stonework, tells a story of a city rich in character. Now, after years of dormancy, a passionate and visionary team is breathing new life into its foundations - not simply restoring it, but reimagining it for a new generation of memories.