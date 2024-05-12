Thrifty renews partnership with MND charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation
Thrifty Car & Van Rental - powered by Scot Group Ltd, the UK’s largest privately owned car and van rental business - has renewed its commitment to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation charity for a sixth consecutive year.
The My Name’5 Doddie foundation raises funds to aid research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and to support fellow sufferers. The charity was set up in 2017 by rugby legend Doddie Weir shortly after he was diagnosed with the disease.
To date, Thrifty has raised over £300,000 for the cause through its fundraising activities. The business has provided regular donations, auction prizes, event fundraising and also supplied logistics support vehicles for MND events.
Last year, Thrifty UK Managing Director Martin Wilson joined Kenny Logan’s Edinburgh to Paris cycle ride to support the foundation. Martin explains how the charity partnership came about: ‘I met Doddie more than 25 years ago when we were both playing for Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club. When Doddie was diagnosed with MND he faced it with such determination, setting up the incredible My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. It’s a cause close to our hearts at Thrifty and we’re very proud to continue our partnership supporting the mission to create a world free of MND.
'This year, we’re excited to be adding to our fundraising power by getting Scot Group’s new vehicle rental brand Switch involved too.’
Thrifty is highly focused on its corporate social responsibilities. The business aims to make a significant difference to thousands of lives through its charitable giving programme, which also supports Hospiscare, an adult hospice charity based in Devon.