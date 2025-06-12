Tickets on sale for exclusive Superman screening at Vue venues in Glasgow – with fans in for an extra special treat to take home

To mark the arrival of the highly anticipated relaunch of Superman, Vue is holding an extra special screening of the film – with those who book the slot taking home a very special piece of comic book history.

Taking place during the film’s opening weekend, on Friday 11 July, there will be just one Superman Hero Screening at Vue venues in Glasgow and every booking for the limited screening will come with a copy of All Star Superman No.1 - the comic that inspired James Gunn’s new take on the Man of Steel - to pick up on the day.

Tickets for the screening are available to book now however the offer will only be available while stocks last.

The film introduces David Corenswet as Clark Kent (Pearl and Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)asLois Lane, alongside a whole new roster of DC characters. The latest superhero outing has fans excited for what is expected bold new take on the franchise – with Superman as you’ve never seen him before.

Jonathan Maxwell , General Manager at Vue Glasgow St Enoch, said: “We know how excited audiences are for James Gunn’s interpretation of Superman. This exclusive screening gives fans the rare opportunity to take home a special piece of cinematic history - the very comic issue that helped shape the film’s story.”

The All Star Superman No.1 giveaway is one comic per booking – not per ticket – and only applies to tickets purchased for the Superman Hero Screening on 11 July. For the avoidance of doubt this does not apply to Superman screenings without the ‘Hero Screening’ tag. For full Ts&Cs, take a look here.