Tigerbond unveils Tigers in the Wild to support UK-wide community causes

Glasgow based PR, Social and Digital agency, Tigerbond, has unveiled Tigers in the Wild, a project that will give a year’s worth of pro bono support to deserving community causes across the UK.

The initiative will see its 80-strong team across London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast deliver a year’s worth of team time and expertise to charities, not for profits, community groups and start-ups.

The agency is encouraging applications from organisations that align with Tigerbond’s values and are in close proximity to one of its five UK offices to apply for its first intake.

Support for successful applicants will be delivered in a variety of ways, from volunteering and fundraising, to PR, social and digital workshops, mentoring from senior team members and advice on topics such as diversity and inclusion and sustainability.

CEO of Tigerbond Laurna Woods

Laurna Woods, CEO of Tigerbond, said: “While we’ve been supporting charities and volunteering in our communities on an ad-hoc basis for some time, it was time to formalise our approach and make it easier for every employee to get involved and give back to the communities they belong to and care so much about.

“We’re an agency rooted in the UK’s key communities, and our team care passionately about giving back in their local area.

“I would encourage organisations who feel they could benefit from our passion for community, expertise, time and support to get in touch. If our values align, and there’s still space on our programme, they’ll make the cut. Our teams are raring to go and in fact have already been busy clocking up volunteering hours in their local area.

“Our mission is to leave a lasting positive imprint on everyone who crosses our path – Tigers in the Wild allows us to make an impact on our communities that really matters.”

Tigerbond completed Ben Nevis to raise funds for Meningitis Now

In the last three years, Tigerbond has provided support to multiple charities and organisations including Marie Curie, Accord Hospice, Meningitis Now, Earth Runs, London Youth Rowing, Fitzrovia Youth in Action and Behcet’s UK.

Organisations can apply by emailing [email protected] or through Tigerbond’s website here.