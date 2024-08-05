Top Hiking Destinations in Scotland Revealed

Research conducted by AussieBoots has revealed the top hiking destinations in Scotland by analysing Google search data on popular hiking destinations in the country.

Ben Nevis topped the list with 110,000 average monthly searches in the United Kingdom between July 2023 and June 2024 (6th in UK overall). Loch Ness came second (74,000), and Glenfinnan Viaduct came third (40,500).

Popular hiking trails in those areas include climbing Ben Nevis. This breath-taking mountain climb with spectacular views of the Inner Seas and the mountain of Knocklayd in Northern Ireland. This will take you an average of 7-8 hours to climb.

Another popular hiking trail is climbing the highest hill around Loch Ness, Meall Fuar - Mhonaidh. This hike will give you beautiful views of the picturesque Loch Ness Lake taking you an average of 3 and a half hours to complete.

Ben Nevis Mountain in Scotland

Ranking

Location

Number of Avg Montly Searches Searches from July 2023 - June 2024

1

Ben Nevis

110,000

2

Loch Ness

74,000

3

Glenfinnan Viaduct

40,500

4

West Highland Way

27,100

5

Ben Lomond

18,100

6

Galloway Forest Park

12,100

7

Quiraing

12,100

8

Fife Coastal Path

6,600

9

Ben More

6,600

10

Great Glen Way

5,400

Looking at the top hiking destinations nationally The Lake District came first (301,000), Durdle door and The Cotswolds came second and third respectively (165,000). Ben Nevis came 6th.

Ranking

Location

Number of Avg Montly Searches Searches from July 2023 - June 2024

1

The Lake District

301,000

2

Durdle Door

165,000

3

The Cotswolds

165,000

4

Seven Sisters

165,000

5

The Peak District

135,000

6

Ben Nevis

110,000

7

Cheddar Gorge

110,000

8

Sycamore Gap

110,000

9

Scafell Pike

90,500

10

Snowdon

90,500

Further research by AussieBoots revealed that Inverness is the hiking capital of the UK. Searches for ‘hiking’ in the city from 2021 to 2023 skyrocketed by 267%. Stirling, Dunfermline also feature in the top 10.

Number

City

% Change of Searches for "Hiking" from 2021 to 2023

1

Inverness

267%

2

Cardiff

250%

3

Birmingham

140%

4

Stirling

125%

5

Ely

100%

6

Lisburn

100%

7

Dunfermline

100%

8

Bangor Wales

100%

9

Newport Wales

100%

10

Liverpool

86%

When hiking, it is important to always be prepared especially with how rainy this summer season has been, although high temperatures can also pose a risk for long hikes.

Having emergency food is a must when embarking on long hikes as well as having enough water to always stay hydrated especially if you get lost. It is also important to make sure you dress for the temperature, wearing durable waterproof coats for the rain, thicker layers for mountaineering and lighter layers when hiking in high temperatures.

One of the most necessary items is having the right pair of hiking boots. Manager Editor of AussieBoots Pete Bryden shared his top tips on what to look out for when shopping for a new pair of hiking boots:

“There is so much choice on the market now when buying hiking boots, however, it is vital to pick the right pair for the health of your feet, especially if you plan on taking long hikes.

“My top 3 tips to look out for when buying hiking shoes are as follows:

1. Buy boots that are reinforced.

Hiking can involve long walks on difficult terrain; therefore, you must protect your feet as best as you can.

Reinforced shoes that provide you with a rubber toe and heel protector are vital for the protection of your feet when walking on hard terrain.

2. Make sure that the boot fits.

This one goes without saying but many people buy shoes for the look sometimes rather than shoes that are the perfect fit.

Your hiking boot should feel snug everywhere, make sure it is tight nowhere as you want to be as comfortable as possible and make sure you have enough room to wiggle your toes.

3. Buy boots that have deep tread grooves.

Similar to the grooves you see on athletic shoes, deep grooves on the outsoles are so important; the deeper the groove, the more traction and grip the shoe offers which is vital when hiking on rough terrain.”