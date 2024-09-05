‘Topping out’ of new Health Innovation Hub in Glasgow marks key construction milestone

Glasgow’s new purpose-built life science facility has reached a significant milestone with the completion of the building’s primary structure.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated Health Innovation Hub (HiH) in Glasgow has reached a significant milestone with the completion of the building’s primary structure.

Glasgow’s new purpose-built life science facility will focus on advancing and delivering precision medicine technologies through the R&D stage ahead of commercialisation. The development of the site further cements Glasgow as a leader in the science sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This flagship investment located within the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID) is being delivered by Kadans Science Partner, in collaboration with The Living Laboratory, a partnership made up of the University of Glasgow, Scottish Enterprise and Glasgow City Council. As part of this, the facility will welcome the new Digital Health Validation Lab (DHVL) as the first tenant.

CGI of Health Innovation Hub in Glasgow

A partnership between the University of Glasgow and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the DHVL provides essential infrastructure and expertise to evaluate digital health technologies for clinical use. By accelerating the development and clinical adoption of innovative solutions, it supports the Living Laboratory’s mission to tackle critical healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes.

The Living Laboratory is also committed to driving local economic growth, attracting precision medicine industry to Glasgow to create new job opportunities and enhance local skills development.

Located in Govan, on the south side of the River Clyde, and within close proximity to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), the Health Innovation Hub is due to officially open its doors to tenants in Autumn 2025. The scheme is being delivered for Kadans by appointed main contractor, Morrison Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will provide 87,000ft2 of state-of-the-art flexible laboratory and office space for up to 450 people. With facilities available from 1,700 ft2, life sciences businesses of varying sizes, from university spinouts to more established operations, will be able to make full use of the industry-leading amenities.

Katie Nelson, Head of Leasing, UK & Ireland for Kadans, said: “This is an exciting milestone on the journey to create a truly world-class precision medicine facility. The Health Innovation Hub will help to position Glasgow as a global leader in the key area of precision medicine.

“The progress made since we first broke ground last year has been incredible. A special thanks go to our construction partner Morrison and wider teams who have worked tirelessly to reach this important milestone. Work will now focus to create over 87,000 ft2 of state-of-the-art lab and office space. We are excited to bring new and exciting innovation businesses to this new facility.

“We’re immensely proud to be collaborating with The Living Laboratory and their partners the University of Glasgow, as well as Scottish Enterprise and Glasgow City Council. All partners share the same vision, to support the creation of a thriving life sciences cluster in Glasgow and reinforce the city’s reputation as a place to thrive and grow. We look forward to engaging and building relationships with prospective tenants over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uzma Khan, Vice Principal for Economic Development and Innovation and Deputy Chief Operating Officer at the University of Glasgow, said: “Today marks the completion of another key milestone in the construction of an exciting, novel and flagship asset within the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District.

“The Health Innovation Hub project is a symbol of our ambition to expand Govan and Glasgow’s thriving life sciences cluster. With the support of our partners in Kadans Science Partner and Scottish Enterprise, we can continue to generate impact in the community and deliver on our University’s mission as a civic institution.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the project’s significant employment and economic benefits are enjoyed locally and shared across the wider City region.”

Dr Ruth McLaughlin, Programme Director for the Living Laboratory programme, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone in the development of the Health Innovation Hub. As a cornerstone of the Living Laboratory programme, the Health Innovation Hub will be instrumental in strengthening Glasgow’s position as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With its world-class facilities and vibrant ecosystem that brings together industry, academia, the NHS and the local community, HiH is expected to deliver tangible benefits right here in Govan, while also pioneering solutions to some of the most pressing healthcare challenges faced nationally and globally.”

The building will include a brand-new community cafe, a number of breakout spaces and meeting rooms, showers, changing rooms and general storage facilities. Approximately 100 parking spaces, including EV bays, and 100 cycle spaces will also be provided.

Kadans supports incoming occupiers with their lab design to deliver bespoke fit out options and provides ongoing support with facilities and operations. Health Innovation Hub occupants will also have access to a dedicated onsite property management team which will include a Building Manager, Front of House Manager and a Laboratory Manager.